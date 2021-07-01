Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tegra Global Names Duane A. Portwood Chief Financial Officer As The Company Looks To The Future

07/01/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2021) - Tegra, a leading apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider, announced the appointment of Duane A. Portwood to Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee all aspects of accounting and reporting, including internal and external reporting, financial controls, and compliance.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Tegra Global announced the appointment of Duane Portwood to Chief Financial Office.
  • Mr. Portwood joins Tegra Global from specialty generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Akorn, Inc. where he served for six years as Chief Financial officer.
  • He will oversee all aspects of accounting and reporting, including internal and external reporting, financial controls, and compliance.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/89215_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT TEGRA

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Tegra is a leading vertically integrated apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider. Tegra's focus is the dynamic sports, team, licensed and activewear markets, serving the industry's leading brands and retailers via combined operations in the Western Hemisphere. Tegra offers diverse and integrated capabilities of product development and design, cutting and sewing, embellishment, distribution and logistics, and program management via four locations in Central America (Honduras & El Salvador) combined with five locations strategically located throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.tegraglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Janet Bartucci
janet@janetbartucci.com

Suzanne Malausky
media.inquiries@tegraglobal.com

Source: Tegra Global

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89215


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aTUPY  : reaches agreement to acquire the Brazilian and Portuguese cast iron operations of Teksid
PR
07:16aOXE MARINE AB (PUBL) ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF INCENTIVE PROGRAM 2021/2025 AND ADDITIONAL TRANSFER OF WARRANTS OF SERIES 2019 : 2
AQ
07:16aNOVOCURE  : Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver Cancer
BU
07:16aSUEZ  : North America Wins a Series of Water and Wastewater Service Contracts for Total Revenues of Over $223 Million
BU
07:15aOil climbs while OPEC+ considers output increase
RE
07:15aL Brands to Host Virtual Investor Meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret & Co. on July 19th
GL
07:15aPVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:14aITT  : Announces Sale of Subsidiary Holding Legacy Liabilities to Delticus, an Affiliate of Warburg Pincus (Form 8-K)
PU
07:14aWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION  : Opening remarks for the Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG), 30 June 2021
PU
07:14aPRUDENTIAL  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (Form 6-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits highest in 3 months as payrolls awaited
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Didi worth $68 billion after U.S. debut

HOT NEWS