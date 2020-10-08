Tegra118 : Expands Front Office Digital Solutions Powered by Finantix

Tegra118 further elevates its wealth advisor front office experience that enables advisors to deliver more personalized, informed advice to investors

Tegra118, a top provider of wealth and asset management technology and Motive Partners company, today announced its expansion of new front office capabilities to strengthen its robust wealth tech platform for advisors and asset managers. Significant new offerings include a modern, visual-rich, omni-channel front office digital solution for wealth advisors and artificial intelligence powered portfolio construction tools for asset managers. Access to a client portal and a mobile app, collaboration hub, digitally connected forms, compliant meeting preparation, content management, advisor dashboard, alerts, notifications and more will elevate and enrich productivity and efficiency for wealth advisors.

Building on Tegra118’s acquisition of RetireUp and recently announced partnership with Wealth Access, the complement of AI-driven technology powered by Finantix will increase advisor engagement and personalization, productivity and onboarding, relationship management, and portfolio construction and recommendations. Finantix is a market leader in providing trusted intelligent technology to the global financial industry and is a portfolio company of specialist private equity firm Motive Partners as well.

“Tegra118 continues to focus on solutions that add value to the front office experience and deepen the advisor-investor connection to help our clients grow their business,” said Cheryl Nash, CEO, Tegra118. “We are excited about delivering smarter, AI-driven analytics and tools to advisors so they can focus on client-facing activities that provide a more personalized, collaborative, and holistic wealth view. Our new offering will connect front office digital solutions to Tegra118’s robust middle and back office capabilities creating a single, integrated experience.”

Finantix CEO Christine Ciriani added, "Together with Tegra118, we will accelerate the digitalization of wealth and asset management, while empowering advisors to more efficiently and effectively serve their clients with a combined, comprehensive and innovative product portfolio. Leveraging our expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation technologies, we will provide relevant and personalized advice, content and collaboration. The partnership further expands our global footprint with financial institutions across North America.”

“This collaboration between Tegra118 and Finantix, two Motive Partners portfolio companies, amplifies our commitment to building the wealthtech leader and investing in innovative technology solutions to serve the ever-evolving needs of today’s financial advisors and investors,” said Alvi Abuaf, Tegra118 Board Member and Motive Partners Industry Partner. “We will seek to continue to integrate our front-to-back office platform to give our clients and their advisors unparalleled frictionless experiences.”

About Tegra118

Tegra118 is an industry leading provider of software solutions to the wealth and asset management industry with a vast network of broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians and trading interfaces. Its technology platform provides portfolio management, trading, accounting, rebalancing and reporting for managed accounts. Tegra118 also provides modular, goals-based financial planning, performance reporting and fee billing software for financial advisors and asset managers using modern API-based open technology. Tegra118 is committed to delivering powerful solutions that set a new standard for how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth.

Tegra118 is a Motive Partners company, a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City and London, focused on technology-enabled business and financial services companies. For more information, please visit www.tegra118.com.

About Finantix

For over two decades, clients and analysts have recognized Finantix as the leading provider of trusted technology to the worldwide financial industry. Applying deep sector knowledge, they empower wealth managers, insurers and banks to digitally and intelligently engage with clients and provide insightful and compliant advice. By injecting artificial intelligence into a comprehensive yet modular, API-first platform, Finantix’s proven technology enables holistic customer intelligence, sales and servicing productivity and individualized omni-device experience.

Finantix’s flagship platform can run in the cloud or be deployed as services that can help turn routine transactions into valued and collaborative interactions. It serves multiple actors across financial services organizations and is proven across multiple devices, languages, currencies, jurisdictions and regulations. Finantix operates from offices across Europe, North America and Australasia and is a Motive Partners company, a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City and London, focused on technology-enabled business and financial services companies. www.finantix.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005713/en/