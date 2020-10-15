Log in
Tegra118 : and Red Rock Strategic Partners Join Forces to Help Firms Drive Growth and Improve Advisor-Client Engagement

10/15/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Strategic partnership helps firms and advisors gain untapped value from technology to accelerate growth, reduce expenses and enhance client experiences

Tegra118, a top provider of wealth and asset management technology and Motive Partners company, today announced a partnership with Red Rock Strategic Partners providing comprehensive and results-driven approaches for firms to accelerate growth, foster technology adoption and increase sales opportunities. Through a collaborative alliance, Tegra118 and Red Rock Strategic Partners will perform “health checks” for firms to help identify the best strategy for their business and find value in technology investments to propel growth and create better advisor-client experiences.

The partnership will help firms and their leaders address challenges related to:

  • Utilizing and monetizing the investments in tools, resources and technology
  • Addressing the needs of advisors and clients relating to current platforms and service model
  • Identifying growth opportunities with maximum efficiency and results
  • Delivering an omnichannel client experience to keep pace with changing needs and demands

“We are in sync with Red Rock Strategic Partners and eager to help our clients gain maximum efficiencies and identify new growth opportunities,” said Tito Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, Tegra118. “As an extension of our Tegra118 team, Red Rock Strategic Partners will help our clients take full advantage of the tools and solutions they use by demonstrating easy to use applications, creating new workflows for improved productivity and establishing real return on investment strategies. Tegra118’s technology combined with Red Rock Strategic Partner’s expertise will deliver limitless opportunities to clients.”

Red Rock Strategic Partners CEO Matt Johnston added, “Working closely with financial institutions that span the spectrum of the industry, leaders are reimagining profitable distribution. We believe Tegra118 has a unique capacity to deliver forward-thinking, integrated and modern technology solutions in a holistic manner that offers exceptional experiences to advisors and clients and optimizes growth potential. Our partnership allows for focus on full platform adoption, advancing the skills and capabilities that advisors bring to their clients to drive profitable revenue growth, advisor retention, client expansion and satisfaction. We couldn’t be more excited to begin our journey with Tegra118.”

About Tegra118

Tegra118 is an industry leading provider of software solutions to the wealth and asset management industry with a vast network of broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians and trading interfaces. Its technology platform provides portfolio management, trading, accounting, rebalancing and reporting for managed accounts. Tegra118 also provides modular, goals-based financial planning, performance reporting and fee billing software for financial advisors and asset managers using modern API-based open technology. Tegra118 is committed to delivering powerful solutions that set a new standard for how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth.

Tegra118 is a Motive Partners company, a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City and London, focused on technology-enabled business and financial services companies. Please visit www.tegra118.com.

About Red Rock Strategic Partners

Red Rock Strategic Partners operates as an advisor to wealth and asset management firms and their leaders focusing on opportunities to accelerating profitable revenue growth. Red Rock assists with core business strategy, refinements and modifications to a firms operating model and business platforms including technology leverage, assists in driving productivity and the full utilization of technology solutions as well as supporting business leaders’ growth objectives. Red Rock Strategic Partners is a privately held company located in Atlanta, Georgia.

© Business Wire 2020

