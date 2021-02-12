Log in
Tegrita : and Motiva Announce Strategic Partnership

02/12/2021 | 12:05pm EST
Advanced machine learning to improve marketing automation

Tegrita, a full-stack marketing technology consulting firm just announced a partnership with Motiva AI, a leading advanced machine learning product for marketing automation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005428/en/

Through this strategic partnership, Tegrita will help customers harness the power of machine learning and AI with customized strategies, deep analytical guidance and technical best practices.

"B2B marketing teams are excited about what AI can do for them, but limited by existing tools, data, and expertise. The combination of Motiva AI's ground-breaking machine intelligence and analytics and Tegrita's world class professional services offerings is unbeatable,” says David Gutelius, CEO/Cofounder of Motiva. “We're excited to partner with Tegrita as the preferred AI solution for TegX. It's never been easier to create massive impact on email marketing!”

With Motiva services ranging from strategy to execution, Tegrita provides end-to-end support to help digital teams intelligently fine-tune marketing efforts. Tegrita also conducts 2-day workshops (currently held remotely) where marketing teams work with Tegrita’s experts to develop detailed strategy for multi-variate testing or advanced reporting and segmentation, two popular features of Motiva. Marketing teams will benefit from a clearly defined strategy, a detailed process, best practices, and advanced tips.

This strategic partnership is a part of the broader TegX initiative, an innovative way of combining institutional change and technology so that growth-minded organizations can achieve their revenue goals. "Our work with Motiva drives velocity in decision making for Marketing Executives. Being able to understand, in real-time, which content resonates with audiences can be a game-changer for marketers. And, identifying newly found customer segments in days instead of months can be the new normal,” says Rolly Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer of Tegrita. “Results from organizations that currently leverage Motiva are outstanding, and Tegrita’s dedication to connecting this cutting-edge technology to both strategy and operations is exactly what our TegX initiative is all about." To learn more visit: https://tegrita.stories.fabl.co/motiva-consulting.

TEGRITA

Tegrita is a full-service marketing technology consulting firm that enables digital marketing strategy with technology. Privately held and based in Toronto, ON, Tegrita is a remote team of experienced and innovative consultants specializing in marketing automation to support growth-minded organizations. Tegrita brings your marketing strategies to life through marketing automation and the technologies that surround it. For more information, visit tegrita.com or follow us on LinkedIn @tegrita.

MOTIVA.AI

Motiva AI is a leading Audience Engagement Platform for marketing automation. Motiva brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to drive more engaging marketing programs, better marketing funnel velocity, and more top-line revenue. Motiva uncovers unique audience behavioral patterns and segments, tunes campaigns to audience preferences, and enables marketers to engage audiences in new ways across channels. Using Motiva AI, marketing teams engage and qualify leads more quickly and deliver higher quality leads to sales, helping the whole revenue team close more deals, faster. For more information, visit motiva.ai, or follow us on Twitter @(motivahq) or on LinkedIn @motiva.ai.


© Business Wire 2021
