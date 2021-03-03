Tehama : launches secure virtual Windows desktops with the power of GPU

Tehama Enterprise Desktop as a Service, the fastest, easiest and most secure way to deploy a global workforce, is proud to announce the launch of its powerful Windows GPU Desktops.

Tehama simplifies the logistics of onboarding or offboarding a hybrid workforce, and its GPU Windows Desktops offer users the power of high-performance computing (HPC)-related activities like software or game development, video editing, chip design, IoT development and IT administration, defended by Tehama’s highly secure virtual rooms when connecting to the cloud, applications, and corporate and IT infrastructure.

“Tehama’s Windows GPU Desktops make it easy to implement a secure bring-your-own-device program among a remote or hybrid workforce,” says Jaymes Davis, Director of Product Strategy, Tehama. “Instead of refreshing your fleet of laptops every few years, Tehama’s virtual desktops can turn any laptop into a high-performance machine in just one click.”

Tehama desktops leverage Teradici® Cloud Access Software and PCoIP Ultra™ feature enhancements, delivering leading-edge security and performance (even for graphics-intensive applications) on par with using a high-powered physical workstation.

“Teradici Cloud Access Software enables Tehama virtual desktop users to work remotely without compromising on performance or security,” says Paul Austin, Director, Global Channels at Teradici. “The industry-leading PCoIP protocol delivers a high-definition and highly responsive user experience that’s secured using AES 256 encryption to meet the highest possible security standards for governments and large enterprises.”

Tehama offers cost-efficient virtual desktops for every workload, including efficiently-priced options to support workloads with less demanding requirements, up to desktops that support higher-performance needs. Tehama’s GPU desktops are based on the Amazon EC2 G4 instance, intended for graphics-intensive workloads such as game development and media & entertainment.

Tehama’s usage-based pricing model means costs are automatically optimized based on your level of usage. Organizations pay a low flat monthly rate along with additional fees based on usage, including a price cap so desktops always have a predictable maximum cost as usage increases.

About Tehama

Tehama’s Enterprise Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is the fastest, easiest, most secure way to deploy a virtual workforce. With our next-generation DaaS platform, enterprises can create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in the world. No other solution on the market today connects remote workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, unparalleled security, and comprehensive audit trail via built-in SOC 2 controls, real-time activity feeds and session recordings that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

