Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tehama : launches secure virtual Windows desktops with the power of GPU

03/03/2021 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Tehama Enterprise Desktop as a Service, the fastest, easiest and most secure way to deploy a global workforce, is proud to announce the launch of its powerful Windows GPU Desktops.

Tehama simplifies the logistics of onboarding or offboarding a hybrid workforce, and its GPU Windows Desktops offer users the power of high-performance computing (HPC)-related activities like software or game development, video editing, chip design, IoT development and IT administration, defended by Tehama’s highly secure virtual rooms when connecting to the cloud, applications, and corporate and IT infrastructure.

“Tehama’s Windows GPU Desktops make it easy to implement a secure bring-your-own-device program among a remote or hybrid workforce,” says Jaymes Davis, Director of Product Strategy, Tehama. “Instead of refreshing your fleet of laptops every few years, Tehama’s virtual desktops can turn any laptop into a high-performance machine in just one click.”

Tehama desktops leverage Teradici® Cloud Access Software and PCoIP Ultra™ feature enhancements, delivering leading-edge security and performance (even for graphics-intensive applications) on par with using a high-powered physical workstation.

“Teradici Cloud Access Software enables Tehama virtual desktop users to work remotely without compromising on performance or security,” says Paul Austin, Director, Global Channels at Teradici. “The industry-leading PCoIP protocol delivers a high-definition and highly responsive user experience that’s secured using AES 256 encryption to meet the highest possible security standards for governments and large enterprises.”

Tehama offers cost-efficient virtual desktops for every workload, including efficiently-priced options to support workloads with less demanding requirements, up to desktops that support higher-performance needs. Tehama’s GPU desktops are based on the Amazon EC2 G4 instance, intended for graphics-intensive workloads such as game development and media & entertainment.

Tehama’s usage-based pricing model means costs are automatically optimized based on your level of usage. Organizations pay a low flat monthly rate along with additional fees based on usage, including a price cap so desktops always have a predictable maximum cost as usage increases.

To learn more visit tehama.io and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Tehama

Tehama’s Enterprise Desktop as a Service (DaaS) is the fastest, easiest, most secure way to deploy a virtual workforce. With our next-generation DaaS platform, enterprises can create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in the world. No other solution on the market today connects remote workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, unparalleled security, and comprehensive audit trail via built-in SOC 2 controls, real-time activity feeds and session recordings that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

TEHAMA and the Tehama logo are trade-marks of Tehama Inc. or its affiliates. All references herein to the corporate names, trade names, trademarks, and service marks of third parties are intended to accurately identify such parties as the sources of specific products and services. No claim of association or license is intended or should be inferred by such use.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:10aSTMICROELECTRONICS N  : March 3, 2021
PU
09:10aPREVAS  : The devil is in the details
PU
09:10aPREVAS  : wins prestigious contract with Nye Veier in Norway
PU
09:10aPREVAS  : strengthens hardware cybersecurity
PU
09:10aINGRID BROCKOVÁ : “Improving economic cooperation with the United States of America is, despite the pandemic, good news for Slovakia”
PU
09:10aAZINCOURT ENERGY  : Closes $4,241,500 Private Placement
PU
09:10aHMS  : Ewon Flexy from HMS Networks Achieves ThingWorx Ready Status
PU
09:10aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Vir Biotechnology and GSK provide update on NIH-sponsored ACTIV-3 trial evaluating VIR-7831 in hospitalised adults with COVID-19
PU
09:10aAMAZON COM  : The Conundrum Of E-commerce And DSEs
AQ
09:10aA Settlement Agreement Can Be Evidence Of An Appropriate Patent Royalty Rate Even When It Occurs Years After Patent Infringement Began
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
2STOXX 600 : World stocks gain as bond yields steady
3"CREDIT UNION SUSTAINABILITY: the role of risk management, in sector restructuring and business model chang..
4Green Finance Report, March 2021
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ