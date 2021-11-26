TekSynap’s win of a Small Business Award (one of only two) on the $800M, 10-year Multi-Award IDIQ Total Engineering & Integration Services (TEIS-IV) contract solidifies a strategic commitment made to supporting not only the US Army Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) – but also Ft. Huachuca and Army Enterprise IT / Cyber Operations.

TekSynap Awarded the $800M, 10-year Multi-Award IDIQ Total Engineering & Integration Services (TEIS-IV) (Photo: Business Wire)

TEIS-IV enables ISEC’s global mission providing information systems engineering and information technology support services to DoD organizations, include engineering, design, site surveys, installation, material acquisition, cybersecurity and compliance, test and evaluation, project management, and related activities supporting all aspects of C5ISR information and communication systems. The TEIS-IV contract has 5 awardees, two incumbents from TEIS-III and 3 new companies.

Joe Walker, TekSynap Vice President, has extensive experience managing Army Programs, including TEIS-III. Based in Sierra Vista AZ (just outside the Fort), Joe will work with a dedicated staff of TekSynap professionals and subcontractor/partners to compete for, win, and execute Task Orders on TEIS-IV. In response to TekSynap’s award, Joe stated, “We are passionate about supporting our customers and their growing mission requirements. Our hands-on experience and history with US Army ISEC offers TekSynap a keen advantage as we continue to expand ISEC’s worldwide missions. The TEIS-IV contract supports US Army ISEC’s worldwide IT Systems Engineering, Installation, and Cyber missions. TekSynap already has a great head start supporting ISEC with multiple task orders on the ITES-3S contract.”

Combined with stellar success on the Army’s ITES-3S IT Services MA IDIQ, TekSynap has rapidly established ourselves as a leading defense contractor for Army IT Engineering, Sustainment, and Development Services. TEIS-IV and ITES-3S do not compete – they complement each other in the types of services each provide our DoD customers.

