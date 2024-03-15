STORY: The protesters marched from a Tel Aviv square and briefly blocked the highway.

Ifat Calderon's cousin, Ofer, is among those still being held. "They're going to come back all dead. I want that Ofer will come back home arrive. He's got a family that's waiting for him."

Israel believes 134 hostages remain in Gaza following a Hamas-led attack on its southern communities on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 captured.

Since then, Israel's air, sea and ground assault on blockaded Gaza has killed more than 31,000 people and wounded over 72,880, according to Gaza health authorities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed Hamas for the lack of progress in negotiations for the hostages, while Hamas blames Israel for thwarting ceasefire talks.