TeleHealth Solution : Announces Partnership with PointClickCare to Serve Long-Term Care Patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleHealth Solution is proud to announce its partnership with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market. As a result of the partnership, TeleHealth Solution's Webside Connect application will seamlessly connect with PointClickCare's core electronic health record (EHR) platform, and be listed as an integrated offering on the PointClickCare Marketplace.

TeleHealth Solution's Webside Connect application is a patient and outcome-centered approach to telemedicine designed for use in post-acute care and hospital settings. The application allows a team of multispecialty providers to be available via telemedicine to post-acute care facilities.

"EHR integration is an important factor in a telemedicine program's success," says Bryan Gouin, Chief Growth Officer, TeleHealth Solution. "Due to the volume of telemedicine services provided in facilities today, data is now more important than ever for continuity of care. Clinical providers performing telemedicine evaluations need to have the data necessary to deliver quality care in a compliant manner."

As a result of the data exchange enabled by the integration, providers can expect to:

Receive patient data needed for care delivery. Problem, allergy and medication lists from PointClickCare are available in the TeleHealth Solution platform, along with lab and diagnostic reports, progress notes and medical history.

Receive demographic information needed for identification and documentation – Patient information is imported using the provider's PointClickCare login credentials and includes information such as current vitals, allergy and medication lists, along with lab and diagnostic reports, recent progress notes and medical history.

– Patient information is imported using the provider's PointClickCare login credentials and includes information such as current vitals, allergy and medication lists, along with lab and diagnostic reports, recent progress notes and medical history. Quickly Compose SOAP/EXAM Documentation – Clinical staff using TeleHealth Solution can quickly compose SOAP/EXAM documentation during the encounter by importing patient information, such as vitals, medication lists, and allergies. Clinicians then have access to the review of systems wizard and our physical exam wizard throughout the encounter, finishing with our ICD-10 database search to diagnose and plan for treatment of the patient.

– Clinical staff using TeleHealth Solution can quickly compose SOAP/EXAM documentation during the encounter by importing patient information, such as vitals, medication lists, and allergies. Clinicians then have access to the review of systems wizard and our physical exam wizard throughout the encounter, finishing with our ICD-10 database search to diagnose and plan for treatment of the patient. Preserve Patient Privacy. Data is protected in a HIPAA-compliant manner, both while in transit and storage. All information is locked behind direct login tokens exchanged with PointClickCare and the TeleHealth Solution Webside Connect Platform.

"Telemedicine services help patients in long term care facilities to access better quality care on site, protecting their health by ensuring they receive continuous care while reducing their risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the community," says Waseem Ghannam, Co-founder, TeleHealth Solution. "TeleHealth Solution's services include technology and highly trained clinical providers that facilitate patient-centered virtual experiences, allowing residents to stay healthier on site, and facilities to differentiate themselves and add new revenue streams."

Additional information about the integration can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace – an online platform that allows customers to customize their technologies' capabilities with integrated solutions from PointClickCare's partner ecosystem. The solutions featured are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers' existing PointClickCare workflows.

To learn more about TeleHealth Solution's multispecialty clinical services, visit https://telehealthsolution.com/.

About TeleHealth Solution

TeleHealth Solution is a patient and outcomes centered approach to TeleMedicine. The company's mission is to deliver expert medical care in the post-acute care setting, while eliminating unnecessary spending of healthcare dollars. TeleHealth Solution's goal is to improve the quality and outcomes of on-site care in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF), Assisted Living Facilities (ALF), Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC), & Hospitals.

