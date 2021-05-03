Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TeleSpecialists : Launches Free Resource Website for Hospital Stroke Coordinators

05/03/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Stroke Awareness Month, TeleSpecialists, LLC, a national leader in hospital-based telemedicine services, announces the launch of a stroke program resource website for hospital stroke coordinators, www.StrokeCoordinatorResources.com. The site is now live and features a variety of downloadable resources. Site visitors can also explore different stroke care patient journeys and participate in discussions with other stroke coordinators via themed forums.

"We are passionate about helping our partner hospitals and health systems deliver the highest quality stroke care," said Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, CEO. "With this new microsite, we're able to assist all stroke coordinators throughout the country with valuable tools they can use to start improving their stroke program right away, and most importantly, save lives."

The new website, www.StrokeCoordinatorResources.com, includes a robust library of best practices, case studies, education materials, stroke tools, and more, all developed by TeleSpecialists' stroke experts.

Three distinctive stroke care patient journeys feature value streams of best practices and educational resources at each step along the way.

The themed discussion forums include best practices, guidelines, tips, tools and networking, and are facilitated by TeleSpecialists' Quality Program Specialists, RNs with extensive experience in stroke care.

"This website is a first of its kind central location for stroke coordinators to access high quality resources that take advantage of TeleSpecialists' vast knowledge of stroke care," said Gayle O'Brien, RN, MSN, CPHQ, CPHRM, Vice President, Quality and Performance Improvement. "The resources are the result of performance improvement efforts based on treating thousands of stroke patients around the country every month."

Stroke coordinators are encouraged to register on www.StrokeCoordinatorResources.com/register to take full advantage of the resources. The first 200 registrants will receive a welcome gift in the mail.

Images:
Screenshot of website 
TeleSpecialists logo

About TeleSpecialists
TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional and comprehensive patient care via telemedicine. Founded in 2013, TeleSpecialists has rapidly expanded to over 70 board-certified physicians serving over 200 hospital locations across the US. TeleSpecialists continues to expand its telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support. TeleSpecialists is accredited by The Joint Commission and is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telespecialists-launches-free-resource-website-for-hospital-stroke-coordinators-301282442.html

SOURCE TeleSpecialists


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S P A  : May 3rd - CET 8.30 PM - F.I.L.A. S.p.A. PR Publication of 27 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting Voting Results
PU
03:51pHenrik Ekelund, Founder and CEO of BTS Group AB, Selected as One of Five Finalists in SvD's “2021 Business Achievement of the Year” Awards due to BTS's Transformation to Virtual Solutions
BU
03:50pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Recognized on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List
PR
03:50pDLP Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
NE
03:50pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER  : Announces 2021 Environmental Grant Award Recipients
BU
03:49pBroker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison
RE
03:49pBroker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison
RE
03:49pTRIUMPH GROUP  : 's Asia-Pacific MRO Provider Signs MOU With Thai Aviation Industries
PR
03:49pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP  : D.A. Davidson 23rd Financial Institutions Virtual Conference
PU
03:48pCorn Extends Climb on Brazil Dry Weather Outlook
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ