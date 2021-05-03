TeleSpecialists : Launches Free Resource Website for Hospital Stroke Coordinators

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Stroke Awareness Month, TeleSpecialists, LLC, a national leader in hospital-based telemedicine services, announces the launch of a stroke program resource website for hospital stroke coordinators, www.StrokeCoordinatorResources.com. The site is now live and features a variety of downloadable resources. Site visitors can also explore different stroke care patient journeys and participate in discussions with other stroke coordinators via themed forums.

"We are passionate about helping our partner hospitals and health systems deliver the highest quality stroke care," said Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, CEO. "With this new microsite, we're able to assist all stroke coordinators throughout the country with valuable tools they can use to start improving their stroke program right away, and most importantly, save lives."

The new website, www.StrokeCoordinatorResources.com, includes a robust library of best practices, case studies, education materials, stroke tools, and more, all developed by TeleSpecialists' stroke experts.

Three distinctive stroke care patient journeys feature value streams of best practices and educational resources at each step along the way.

The themed discussion forums include best practices, guidelines, tips, tools and networking, and are facilitated by TeleSpecialists' Quality Program Specialists, RNs with extensive experience in stroke care.

"This website is a first of its kind central location for stroke coordinators to access high quality resources that take advantage of TeleSpecialists' vast knowledge of stroke care," said Gayle O'Brien, RN, MSN, CPHQ, CPHRM, Vice President, Quality and Performance Improvement. "The resources are the result of performance improvement efforts based on treating thousands of stroke patients around the country every month."

Stroke coordinators are encouraged to register on www.StrokeCoordinatorResources.com/register to take full advantage of the resources. The first 200 registrants will receive a welcome gift in the mail.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional and comprehensive patient care via telemedicine. Founded in 2013, TeleSpecialists has rapidly expanded to over 70 board-certified physicians serving over 200 hospital locations across the US. TeleSpecialists continues to expand its telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support. TeleSpecialists is accredited by The Joint Commission and is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

