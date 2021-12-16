Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Telecom Italia issues third profit warning in a year

12/16/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia tower is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM), facing a takeover approach from U.S. fund KKR, has cut the 2021 earnings forecast for its domestic business due to lower-than-expected fixed line revenue from its partnership with DAZN to screen Italian soccer.

In its third profit warning in a year, TIM said late Wednesday it expected a "low teens decrease" in 2021 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA-AL) for the domestic business.

In October, it forecast a "high single-digit decrease" for the business.

TIM shares were down 1.5% in early Thursday trading.

Earlier this year, TIM entered into a 1 billion euros deal with sport streaming service DAZN to try to boost its broadband and pay-TV services.

TIM is now looking to cut the cost of the deal with DAZN after the accord to distribute Italy's top flight soccer league matches generated less revenue than expected.

Any non-recurring provision will be determined in light of the ongoing negotiation of the DAZN agreement and will be booked in 2021, TIM said in a statement.

TIM, Europe's sixth largest telecoms group, said it expected group EBITDA-AL for 2021 to be higher than 5.4 billion euros thanks to growth at its Brazil business unit, which was confirmed at a "mid single-digit" rate.

EBITDA-AL was 6.3 billion euros in 2020, according to TIM's annual report, and the group had previously flagged a "mid-single digit" drop for this year.

After a 435 million euros payment for licences, the company's adjusted consolidated net financial debt is expected to be around 17.6 billion euros.

TIM's board is due to meet on Friday to discuss how to respond to the 33 billion euro takeover proposal from U.S. fund KKR.

Four sources have told Reuters that TIM's top investor Vivendi is considering pushing for a board reshuffle in an attempt to oust former CEO Luigi Gubitosi, who it considers responsible for TIM's underperformance.

Gubitosi quit as TIM chief executive last month, however he did not step down as a board director, preventing his designated successor Pietro Labriola from becoming CEO as he is required to join the board first.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^


Telecom Italia TIM) https://tmsnrt.rs/3m5VDEE

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and Shivani Tanna, Vishal Vivek in BengaluruEditing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.81% 6.4666 Delayed Quote.1.03%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.23% 73.94 Delayed Quote.82.61%
TIM S.A. 0.92% 13.11 End-of-day quote.-10.51%
VIVENDI SE 0.49% 11.235 Real-time Quote.-57.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aIndian edtech startup Byju's in talks to go public via SPAC route - Bloomberg News
RE
03:49aFrench recovery slows down in December as Omicron weighs - PMI
RE
03:44aSwiss National Bank keeps expansive policy despite more expensive franc
RE
03:39aChina says concerns about safety of Lithuanian diplomats groundless
RE
03:39aNARODNA SKUPSTINA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE : PFG with Hungary Visits Hungarian Parliament
PU
03:34aS.Africa's MTN appoints Charles Molapisi as country CEO
RE
03:32aTelecom Italia issues third profit warning in a year
RE
03:31aChinese envoy to Japan calls on Tokyo for support of Beijing Olympics
RE
03:30aGerman wages barely grew in 2021 despite skyrocketing inflation
RE
03:28aGlobal rally lifts UK shares ahead of BoE decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
2Analysis-Fed's pivot raises investor question: When does QT start?
3Asian stocks extend rally as upbeat Fed stokes risk appetite
4General Announcement::Corporate Disclosure
5Volkswagen 2021 sales to be just below 9 million vehicles - Manager Mag..

HOT NEWS