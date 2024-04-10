Communications services companies fell as stronger-than-anticipated inflation data spurred a flight from risk.

Three Paramount Global directors are expected to leave the board soon, as the Shari Redstone -controlled entertainment company discusses a merger with Skydance Media.

Shares of Smart Global Holdings fell sharply Wednesday after the company's fiscal second-quarter results missed Wall Street's expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1723ET