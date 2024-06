Communications services companies were more or less flat as traders awaited indications as to whether the Federal Reserve would follow the European Central Bank's lead on rate cuts.

Facebook's parent Meta Platforms will enable free artificial intelligence chatbots for businesses on their WhatsApp accounts, a move to amplify the company's efforts to turn messaging apps into viable business units.

