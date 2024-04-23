Communications services companies rose sharply after strong earnings from one audio giant.

Shares of Swedish audio-streaming firm Spotify rallied after it posted first-quarter revenue growth of roughly $3.8 billion, up 20%, a growth rate it expects to maintain in the second quarter.

Apple's iPhone sales fell 19% in China, placing the company third overall behind Vivo and Honor, with fourth placed Huawei closing fast. Counterpoint Research said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-24 1739ET