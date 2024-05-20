Communications services companies rose as traders chased gains in the sector.

AMC Entertainment slid as traders sold out of the meme-stock rally.

Videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive said Grand Theft Auto VI is now expected to launch in the fall of 2025, nearly a year later than the company had seemed to project a year ago.

Blogging service Reddit says it signed a deal with OpenAI to give the artificial-intelligence startup access to its data, following similar arrangements it made with Google and public-relations software firm Cision.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-24 1731ET