Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New Radiation Dosimeters for Space Applications

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of 3 new radiation dosimeter models that further broaden its popular range of radiation measurement devices. Aimed at high altitude aerospace applications and all space applications from GEO satellites and LEO constellations to scientific exploration, each new model occupies minimal volume and adds only 17g weight to any mission.

For many space and high altitude aerospace applications, it is of critical importance to know the amount of radiation that the platform has been subjected to. Teledyne’s Microdosimeter NuDOS001, NuDOS002 and NuDOS003 measure the Total Ionizing Dose (TID) of Low-, Medium-, and High-LET (Linear Energy Transfer) radiation, and can be polled in real-time to monitor events as they happen. Deploying a system of all three models can provide spectral information about the environment.

“Customers have fully embraced our existing dosimeters, but asked that we deliver the same functionality in a smaller package,” said Hector Rivera, GM of Integrated Solutions at Teledyne HiRel. “We delivered with these new NuDOS models, each taking up a smaller volume, adding less weight, and requiring a lower supply voltage.”

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today, from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor, in commercial versions and with the option of Class H equivalent screening. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

