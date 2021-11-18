Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New Radiation Dosimeters for Space Applications

11/18/2021 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adding to its popular portfolio of radiation measurement devices, new smaller models available measuring Low-LET, Medium-LET and High-LET TID

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of 3 new radiation dosimeter models that further broaden its popular range of radiation measurement devices. Aimed at high altitude aerospace applications and all space applications from GEO satellites and LEO constellations to scientific exploration, each new model occupies minimal volume and adds only 17g weight to any mission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005148/en/

Teledyne HiRel NuDOS Microdosimeter (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne HiRel NuDOS Microdosimeter (Photo: Business Wire)

For many space and high altitude aerospace applications, it is of critical importance to know the amount of radiation that the platform has been subjected to. Teledyne’s Microdosimeter NuDOS001, NuDOS002 and NuDOS003 measure the Total Ionizing Dose (TID) of Low-, Medium-, and High-LET (Linear Energy Transfer) radiation, and can be polled in real-time to monitor events as they happen. Deploying a system of all three models can provide spectral information about the environment.

“Customers have fully embraced our existing dosimeters, but asked that we deliver the same functionality in a smaller package,” said Hector Rivera, GM of Integrated Solutions at Teledyne HiRel. “We delivered with these new NuDOS models, each taking up a smaller volume, adding less weight, and requiring a lower supply voltage.”

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today, from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor, in commercial versions and with the option of Class H equivalent screening. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.

##

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31aTERVEYSTALO PLC : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31aSUOMINEN CORPORATION : Share repurchase 18.11.2021
AQ
11:31a3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
PR
11:31aFidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11:31aAMX Partners with Panopto to Streamline Video Recording and Sharing with New Software Integration for Modero Touch Panels
GL
11:31aSteelSky Ventures Invests in Raydiant Oximetry to Tackle Fetal Monitoring
GL
11:31aBLACK FRIDAY WHEELS & RIMS DEALS (2021) : Best Early Car & Truck Wheels & Rims Deals Collated by Retail Egg
BU
11:31aZero Trust Strategy and Microsegmentation Critical to Improve Cybersecurity in 2022
GL
11:31aZero Trust Strategy and Microsegmentation Critical to Improve Cybersecurity in 2022
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba warns of slowest revenue growth since debut
2DAIMLER AG : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
3Stocks, dollar pause their climbs; lira locked in tailspin
4Alibaba: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on metaverse hopes

HOT NEWS