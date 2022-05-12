Log in
Telefonica first-quarter net profit falls less than expected

05/12/2022 | 02:38am EDT
GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a 20% fall in first-quarter net profit to 706 million euros ($741.86 million).

The drop in profit was less that expected, with an analysts' consensus provided by the company forecasting net profit of 470 million euros, core earnings of 2.96 billion and revenues of 9.07 billion.

Telefonica's core earnings were down 6.4% to 3.2 billion euros and overall revenues fell 9% to 9.41 billion euros.

When excluding the effects of recent asset disposals, revenues were up 3.2% and core earnings rose 2.1%, the company said.

Telefonica attributed the performance to its ability to adapt prices to inflation in most markets, favourable currency swings and the strength of its tech business, which provides cybersecurity, cloud, big data and internet of things services.

Telefonica reiterated it expects an increase of "low single digit growth" of revenues and core earnings, excluding the effect of asset sales. The company confirmed a dividend of 0.3 euros per share to be paid in two instalments in December 2022 and June 2023.

($1=0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
