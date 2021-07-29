Telefonica looking at further acquisitions in Brazil amid buying flurry

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA is
considering further acquisitions in Brazil following the launch
of its FiBrasil fibre network joint venture this month, the
Spanish telecoms group's chief operating officer said on
Thursday.
Telefonica has been focusing heavily on its complex Latin
American business, which it wants to streamline and strengthen
amid a shift towards digitalisation and growing appetite for
mobile data services in the region.
"In Brazil, we are looking at complementary acquisitions,"
Telefonica Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila told Reuters,
adding the group aimed to pass fibre to 24 million Brazilian
homes by 2024.
Earlier on Thursday, Telefonica reported record
second-quarter revenue, buoyed by one-off asset sales and
tie-ups in Europe and solid performances in Germany and Brazil,
where it launched FiBrasil as a joint venture with CDPQ to
deploy fibre to the home (FTTH).
The operator expects regulatory approval within six months
for its Colombian infrastructure vehicle InfraCo, a 60/40 joint
venture with KKR announced earlier in July.
"In LatAm we are going for fibre, no doubt," said
Telefonica's CFO and HispAm director, Laura Abasolo, adding that
the group had installed record connections in the first half of
the year and had reached almost 400 million homes.
"There's booming demand for broadband with the pandemic."
She said Telefonica would shortly announce another fibre
infrastructure vehicle in the region but was still looking for
financial partners.
Earlier on Thursday the operator also announced its
Telefonica Tech unit had bought Cancom Ltd, a cloud and security
provider valued at 340 million pounds ($474.81 mln), to benefit
from firms digitising operations in the pandemic.
"Cancom's growth rate so far has been 20%-25% and we don't
expect that to slow down in the future," Vila added.
The two specialised companies within Telefonica Tech - IoT
(Internet of Things) and Big Data, and Cybersecurity and Cloud -
will have combined revenue of around 1 billion euros ($1.19
billion) by end-2021, representing 1%-2% of the group's total
annual earnings, Vila said.
($1 = 0.7161 pound)
(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid
Editing by Matthew Lewis)