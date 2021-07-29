Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Telefonica looking at further acquisitions in Brazil amid buying flurry

07/29/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA is considering further acquisitions in Brazil following the launch of its FiBrasil fibre network joint venture this month, the Spanish telecoms group's chief operating officer said on Thursday.

Telefonica has been focusing heavily on its complex Latin American business, which it wants to streamline and strengthen amid a shift towards digitalisation and growing appetite for mobile data services in the region.

"In Brazil, we are looking at complementary acquisitions," Telefonica Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila told Reuters, adding the group aimed to pass fibre to 24 million Brazilian homes by 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, Telefonica reported record second-quarter revenue, buoyed by one-off asset sales and tie-ups in Europe and solid performances in Germany and Brazil, where it launched FiBrasil as a joint venture with CDPQ to deploy fibre to the home (FTTH).

The operator expects regulatory approval within six months for its Colombian infrastructure vehicle InfraCo, a 60/40 joint venture with KKR announced earlier in July.

"In LatAm we are going for fibre, no doubt," said Telefonica's CFO and HispAm director, Laura Abasolo, adding that the group had installed record connections in the first half of the year and had reached almost 400 million homes.

"There's booming demand for broadband with the pandemic."

She said Telefonica would shortly announce another fibre infrastructure vehicle in the region but was still looking for financial partners.

Earlier on Thursday the operator also announced its Telefonica Tech unit had bought Cancom Ltd, a cloud and security provider valued at 340 million pounds ($474.81 mln), to benefit from firms digitising operations in the pandemic.

"Cancom's growth rate so far has been 20%-25% and we don't expect that to slow down in the future," Vila added.

The two specialised companies within Telefonica Tech - IoT (Internet of Things) and Big Data, and Cybersecurity and Cloud - will have combined revenue of around 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) by end-2021, representing 1%-2% of the group's total annual earnings, Vila said. ($1 = 0.7161 pound) (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANCOM SE 2.97% 52.76 Delayed Quote.12.96%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.89% 6.0162 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
KKR & CO. INC. 2.48% 64.01 Delayed Quote.54.24%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. -0.83% 3.783 Delayed Quote.17.55%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.24% 192.43 Delayed Quote.15.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pUnicredit says potential monte dei paschi deal would allow group to speed up growth plans
RE
01:53pItaly's treasury and unicredit will start exclusive negotiations over monte dei paschi - statement
RE
01:52pUnicredit - potential transaction would allow group to accelerate its organic growth plans
RE
01:51pUnicredit - exclusive discussions will now begin to assess feasibility of a transaction
RE
01:51pItaly's treasury and unicredit have agreed draft potential deal over monte dei paschi
RE
01:51pUnicredit-co and ministry of economy and finance of italy approved prerequisites for potential transaction involving commercial operations of mps
RE
01:38pScarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release - WSJ
RE
01:35pTelefonica looking at further acquisitions in Brazil amid buying flurry
RE
01:32pTREVOR MILTON : U.S. charges Nikola founder Trevor Milton with lying to investors
RE
01:29pCoffee, cane and orange crops at risk as temperatures plunge in Brazil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : BEYOND THE MEME: finance gets serious on going viral
5Shell boosts dividend and launches buybacks as profit soars

HOT NEWS