Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

12/28/2021 | 06:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Security guards walk past a screen displaying the logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica in Madrid

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its domestic workforce via voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year, the telecoms group said on Tuesday.

The plan to cut around 2,700 jobs in an increasingly competitive market in early 2022 will yield annual savings of more than 230 million euros from 2023, Telefonica said in a filing to the stock market regulator.

"The impact on cash flow generation will be positive in 2022 as will the booking of savings, since the employees will leave during the first quarter of 2022," the company said.

The programme, open to all those born in 1967 or earlier and with at least 15 years of employment at the company, will limit the percentage of departures from some areas, the company said.

Telefonica had initially intended to spare business units dedicated to cybersecurity, marketing and artificial intelligence, though unions opposed. The company intended at first to offer a package to about 1,800 workers.

The company is Europe's third-largest telecoms firm and employs 18,500 people in Spain. The redundancies follow similar moves by rivals Vodafone and Orange in recent months.

Globally, Telefonica employs nearly 114,000.

Telefonica has been grappling with intense competition in an increasingly low-cost Spanish market as well as pressure from investors at a time when it needs funds to finance 5G infrastructure.

($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Andrei Khalip and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 0.19% 3.9105 Delayed Quote.20.23%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.27% 112.54 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aChina's Ant Group to close crowdfunded medical aid service
RE
06:19aAnalysis-With key positions filling up, Biden's regulatory agenda to take shape in 2022
RE
06:18aJury to resume deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial
RE
06:10aAnalysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race
RE
06:09aTelefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain
RE
06:03aRussia orders closure of top rights group
RE
05:57aIndian shares end higher on upbeat global cues; tech, auto stocks jump
RE
05:54aTurkish inflation seen above 30% in December amid lira weakness- Reuters poll
RE
05:51aU.S., Russia set for Jan. 10 security talks amid Ukraine tensions
RE
05:51aBrent crude futures rise by $1 to $79.60/bbl
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
3Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
4META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5World shares boosted by Wall Street strength

HOT NEWS