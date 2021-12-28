Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica has
reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its
domestic workforce via voluntary redundancies in a plan
estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year,
the telecoms group said on Tuesday.
The plan to cut around 2,700 jobs in an increasingly
competitive market in early 2022 will yield annual savings of
more than 230 million euros from 2023, Telefonica said in a
filing to the stock market regulator.
"The impact on cash flow generation will be positive in 2022
as will the booking of savings, since the employees will leave
during the first quarter of 2022," the company said.
The programme, open to all those born in 1967 or earlier and
with at least 15 years of employment at the company, will limit
the percentage of departures from some areas, the company said.
Telefonica had initially intended to spare business units
dedicated to cybersecurity, marketing and artificial
intelligence, though unions opposed. The company intended at
first to offer a package to about 1,800 workers.
The company is Europe's third-largest telecoms firm and
employs 18,500 people in Spain. The redundancies follow similar
moves by rivals Vodafone and Orange in recent months.
Globally, Telefonica employs nearly 114,000.
Telefonica has been grappling with intense competition in an
increasingly low-cost Spanish market as well as pressure from
investors at a time when it needs funds to finance 5G
infrastructure.
($1 = 0.8826 euros)
