Telehealth Market: Impact and Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic | SpendEdge

11/28/2020 | 10:51am EST
SpendEdge forecast the global Telehealth market is expected to grow by USD 11 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.19%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201128005037/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Telehealth Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Telehealth Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Telehealth market– Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Our Telehealth market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Major Five Telehealth Companies:

  • AEMtec GmbH
  • Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd.
  • AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
  • American Well Corp.
  • BioTelemetry Inc.

Telehealth 2020-2024: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Telehealth market report covers the following areas:

  • Telehealth Market Size
  • Telehealth Market Trends
  • Telehealth Market Analysis

Telehealth Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America
  • Key leading countries

SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Telehealth Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Telehealth market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Telehealth market size
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
  • The growth of the Telehealth market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Telehealth market vendors

Related Reports on Pharma and Healthcare Include:

  • Clinical Staffing Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report identifies Randstad NV, ICON Plc, and PAREXEL International Corp. among the top most important suppliers for clinical staffing services procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 6.96%. Therefore, the price of clinical staffing services will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period.

  • Drug Intermediates and APIs - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report identifies Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Sanofi among the top most important suppliers for drug intermediates and APIs procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 6.22%. Therefore, the price of drug intermediates and APIs will increase by 2%-3% during the forecast period.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


