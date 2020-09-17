Telehealth platform Amwell's shares surge 42% in NYSE debut

Sept 17 (Reuters) - American Well Corp's shares
rose 42% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday, after the telehealth company raised $742 million in
its initial public offering.
The stock opened at $25.52 giving the company a market value
of $5.62 billion.
On Wednesday, the firm priced its offering of 41.2 million
shares at $18 apiece, above its expected range of $14 to $16.
Amwell had earlier planned to sell 35 million shares in its
IPO.
Amwell connects and facilitates insurers, patients and
innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable and
higher quality medical care.
The IPO market has bounced back in recent months after a dry
spell during the COVID-19 pandemic as stock markets around the
world complete their recovery from coronavirus-induced lows and
trade at record levels.
Boston, Massachusetts-based Amwell's client base includes
more than 240 health systems consisting of 2,000 hospitals and
55 health plan partners.
For the six months ended June 30, the company posted revenue
of $122.3 million, up 77% from a year ago. Net loss attributable
to the company was $111.04 million, wider than $40.7 million a
year earlier.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Piper Sandler are
the lead underwriters of the IPO.
(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and
Maju Samuel)