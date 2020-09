Sept 17 (Reuters) - Telehealth company American Well Corp's shares rose 42% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, after the company raised $742 million in its initial public offering.

The stock opened at $25.52 compared with the IPO price of $18.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli)