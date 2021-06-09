Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Telemedicine Is Not the Equivalent of In-person Care, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

06/09/2021 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUCSON, Ariz., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With improvements in technology, telemedicine has become increasingly popular, and increased 154% in March 2020 compared with 2019 because of the pandemic. Yet despite its advantages, virtual care cannot reach the highest level of medical care that is only achievable through direct physical interaction with patients, writes Paul Dibble, M.D., in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Dibble practices family medicine in Magnolia, Texas.

Disadvantages of virtual care that he mentions include significant errors in at-home measurements; lack of emotional connection; reduced ability to perceive subtle body language; potentially compromised privacy; inability to perform a thorough physical examination; technological difficulties; and the risk of excessive testing and overtreatment.

There are benefits just from the process of an in-person visit, Dr. Dibble writes. And the physical examination is a critical element of medical care. Besides the objective information gathered, “even the physical interaction itself has value. Humans need direct, in-person interactions; they need to be touched.”

Dr. Dibble concludes that while telemedicine can be a useful adjunct, it carries significant risks and cannot replace the direct in-person patient-physician relationship.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Paul Dibble, M.D., pdibble@stfhealth.com, or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aSTERIS  : 2021 STERIS Annual Report
PU
10:17aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL  : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement on resolutions of the board of directors
PU
10:17aBELL COPPER  : BCU Bell Copper Announces $2,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
10:17aSantander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful transaction of CHF 150 million
GL
10:16aCLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS  : Wall Street edges higher on tech gains, 'meme' stocks rally
RE
10:16aVOLATI  : Increased focus on growth after completed Bokusgruppen distribution
AQ
10:16aWILDPACK BEVERAGE  : IIROC Trading Halt - CANS
AQ
10:16aU.S. GOLD CORP.  : Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap® Index
PR
10:16aMARIETTA GROUP  : Extends Inspection Capabilities with Drone and Artificial Intelligence Technology
BU
10:15aTHREATZERO : Prevention Made Simple with Solution Implementation and Tuning Services
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..
5SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court

HOT NEWS