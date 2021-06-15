Telemedicine's Emergence from the Pandemic Allows Physicians to Improve Patient Care

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania will lift its mask mandate on June 28. Does this mask exodus create an influx for physicians to grow their practice? Dr. Janine Darby, founder of Lifestyle Changes, a virtual primary care and medical weight loss practice, believes it is.

Dr. Darby is double board-certified in family and obesity medicine and is a telemedicine pioneer who launched Lifestyle Changes in April 2019. Weight loss was her first foray into what has been coined, "concierge medicine." Dr. Darby's specialty training in obesity medicine naturally expanded her services into nutrition, coaching, and overall advocacy for her patients' wellness.

The unexpected growth in virtual medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic created another impetus for Dr. Darby to expand her practice to include primary care. During this time, she received requests from younger patients looking to increase immunity and stay ahead of hereditary health risks. These millennials also appreciated her scheduling flexibility and use of technology to streamline appointments and communications.

Other factors Dr. Darby attributes to the continued growth of telemedicine include:

Generalized frustration in seeing a doctor promptly

Safety concerns regarding the spreading of germs

Awareness about the fragility of one's health

More tech-savvy elderly

Frustration with insurance assigning doctors and limiting the time for visits

Increase in annual healthcare deductions

"Telemedicine is a win-win for everyone. I can meet my mission to be a 'healer' by treating the entire person. And my patients feel better taken care of as I am addressing both their immediate need while examining their overall health. This specialized attention is particularly important to those with chronic health conditions who appreciate my ability to navigate complicated health pathways, and to advocate on their behalf," said Dr. Darby.

About Lifestyle Changes:

Lifestyle Changes founded by Dr. Janine Darby is a virtual primary care and weight management practice. She offers appointments via a secure, HIPAA compliant video platform and in-person as necessary. She has a private-label collection of vitamins and supplements to complement her treatment plans. Dr. Darby earned her undergraduate degree in biology from Carnegie Mellon University and her Doctor of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine. Visit www.LifestyleChangesLLC.com, contact Dr. Darby at 484-685-0033 or info@lifestylechangesllc.com.

