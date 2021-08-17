Log in
Telemetrix : Finalizes Board With Four Key Members

08/17/2021 | 10:20am EDT
New members provide skills needed by startups

Telemetrix recently announced the addition of four new members to its Board of Directors who cross international industry and expertise lines to promote Telemetrix’ rapid growth. New board members include:

Michael Neeb, Chairman

Michael Neeb is a 30-year healthcare veteran with extensive global healthcare system experience. Michael spent 27 years with Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), including 12 running HCA’s international operations. Under his leadership, HCA International developed an integrated health system comprised of the country’s most prestigious private hospitals, the largest private primary care network, partnerships with leading NHS teaching hospitals, and a comprehensive outpatient network. HCA International was recognized by the Care Quality Commission as the UK’s highest quality care provider. Michael is a Senior Advisor to KKR Asia, serving on the Board of Max Healthcare – India. He holds a BBA, MBA and a CPA (retired).

He brings unmatched experience in large healthcare systems to Telemetrix.

Boland T. Jones, Vice Chairman

Boland Jones is Founder, Chairman, President and Managing Partner of BTJ Capital LLC, which currently has multiple portfolio company investments and real estate holdings. In 1991, Boland founded Premiere Global Services, (PGi). PGi created an early cloud-based platform for mobile and collaborative communication technologies. PGi went public in 1996, raised $200MM, and was acquired in 2015 for $1B. Boland currently serves as PGi Board Chair, and serves on the Board of Polycom Inc, the US Chamber of Commerce, the University of Georgia Terry School of Business Dean’s Advisory Council and Miami University School of Business Advisory Council. Boland holds a BA in Finance from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

His technology and strategy expertise buttress Mr. Neeb’s leadership.

David Guthrie, Technology Advisor

David has served as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Product Officer for numerous high-tech and healthcare IT companies over the last 30 years. David co-founded Medcast, which sold to WebMD for $215M. He led development of PGi’s hybrid global VOIP collaboration network to what is today the world’s largest provider of collaboration software and services. PGi sold to Siris Capital in 2015 for $1.1B. David has served as CTO at Medcast/WebMD and PGi, and CPO at PatientPoint. David was selected for the Georgia Chief Information Officer Lifetime Achievement Award and by ComputerWorld as a Premier 100 Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer. He holds twenty patents.

David’s expertise in technology strategy will be a boon to Telemetrix’ ultimate success.

Andrea Wallack, Member

Andrea Wallack is President of Haystack ID, leading teams advising clients on global discovery, data privacy, and compliance matters using advanced technologies. Haystack ID helps organizations and international law firms achieve data discovery management goals with offerings spanning the EDRM. Andrea received her BS in Biology and Chemistry from Washington and Lee University and completed postgraduate work at Harvard University in Chemistry. She obtained her field certification in Biology at the Darwin Research Centre in Guayaquil, Ecuador. She is a graduate of the Blake School. Andrea is fluent in English, Spanish, and French.

Andrea’s facility in data science, analytics and international markets provides a keystone of the Telemetrix offering.

“We are so please to add these prestigious members to the Telemetrix Board,” offers C. Micah Spruill, CSO. “Their expertise provides the pillars of our future success.”

About Telemetrix

Telemetrix is a uniquely positioned virtual health care enabler, able to support health systems in making meaningful improvements in patient access and care. Telemetrix’ position as the only provider in the remote patient monitoring industry with access to a full, real-time instance of the best-in-breed electronic medical records platform reduces the need for employee training and creates seamless, actionable provider alerts. It also means that Telemetrix offers features, services, and health data analytics no other remote patient monitoring provider can offer.


© Business Wire 2021
