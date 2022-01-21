Teleperformance Earns 8th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification from Verego

Exceptional scores across all evaluation criteria in comprehensive independent Corporate Social Responsibility audit

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced it has received the Enterprise-Wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification Award from Verego for the 8th consecutive year.

The Verego SRS certification provides a comprehensive framework for ensuring the effective management of corporate responsibility initiatives. It is awarded to companies that excel in terms of policies and practices in five key areas: leadership, ethics, people, community, and the environment. Teleperformance once again exceeded requirements in all five categories within the corporate-level assessment.

"2021 marks the 8th consecutive year that Teleperformance has achieved certification in all five areas of Verego's SRS Standard, continuously demonstrating its leadership in responsible business practices. Across its enterprise, Teleperformance has been able to satisfy every single Verego assessment criteria this year. All 26 assessed sites participated in Verego's Employee Survey, sharing over 5,000 responses from around the globe, which illustrated a high level of satisfaction and awareness of the organization's approach to corporate responsibility," said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego.

Raw audit score highlights include perfect scores of 100% in many audit sub-areas including all leadership categories, commitment to social responsibility, anti-corruption, government and regulatory compliance, protection and privacy of personal information, labor and employment, employee health and safety, human rights monitoring, reporting and grievances, and climate among others.

Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “It is very humbling to receive our 8th consecutive global social responsibility certification by Verego. Please know, the Group’s worldwide commitment to corporate social responsibility is total and unconditional; we will continue to work very hard for the safety and well-being of our people, the corporate and financial health of our Group and helping our world’s environment and the communities where we live and work. This comprehensive audit examined multiple Teleperformance operations all around the world and independently validates that we are on the right track as a strong and global CSR leader.”

