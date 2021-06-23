Teleperformance : Recognized for Its Efforts to Integrate Refugees at First-ever “Business for Refugees” Awards

The Tent Partnership for Refugees’ “Business for Refugees” awards recognize companies that have gone above and beyond to include refugees in their new communities. Teleperformance recognized for its efforts in outstanding leadership in integrating refugees into the workforce

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced it has been recognized for its outstanding efforts to include refugees in its new host communities. Teleperformance received the Outstanding Leadership in Integrating Refugees into the Workforce Award, recognized for its efforts to hire over 2,000 Venezuelan refugees in Colombia, during Refugee Week 2021, at a virtual awards ceremony in New York.

The inaugural “Business for Refugees” Awards, hosted by the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) — a global network of more than 170 major companies committed to supporting refugees around the world — recognizes businesses that have made extraordinary efforts to support refugees.

During the virtual awards ceremony, CEO of Chobani and Founder of Tent, Hamdi Ulukaya said: “As we emerge from this pandemic, it's amazing to see so many businesses going above and beyond to include refugees. We must continue to create opportunities for everyone while we rebuild our economies and our societies — we must not leave refugees behind.”

With an extensive, global presence in 83 countries, Teleperformance serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies across many industries. Core to the company's values is a desire to improve people’s lives and pave the way to a better and more equitable tomorrow for all.

“We are pleased to support such an incredible and noble cause, and be recognized by Tent, alongside our esteemed colleagues, who are also doing incredible work to help those in need,” commented Juan Carlos Hincapie, CEO Teleperformance Ibero-Latam, who accepted the award. “This is an incredible honor.”

Alongside Teleperformance, Tent’s “Business for Refugees” Awards recognized the following companies for their programs to integrate refugees:

- Airbnb.org and Airbnb won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Tailoring Products to Meet Refugees’ Needs

- DoorDash won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Storytelling about Refugee Integration

- IKEA won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Integrating Refugees in the Supply Chain

- Ben & Jerry’s won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Supporting Refugee Entrepreneurs

Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance, said: “For many years now, we have supported global impact sourcing initiatives all around the world to provide aid and help disadvantaged people realize their self-potential. We are very proud of the refugee workforce integration efforts of our team in Colombia, and it is also great to see so many other organizations doing their part to make this critical Tent refugee initiative successful. Together, we really can make a positive difference in millions of lives everywhere.”

ABOUT THE TENT PARTNERSHIP FOR REFUGEES

With more and more refugees displaced for longer periods of time, businesses have a critical role to play in helping refugees integrate economically in their new host communities. The Tent Partnership for Refugees mobilizes the global business community to improve the lives and livelihoods of 30 million refugees who have been forcibly displaced from their home countries. Founded by Chobani’s founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya in 2016, we are a network of over 170 major companies committed to including refugees. Tent believes that companies can most sustainably support refugees by leveraging their core business operations – by engaging refugees as potential employees, entrepreneurs, and consumers. Find out more at www.tent.org

