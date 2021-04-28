Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Telephone Conversation between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President of the Russian Federation H.E. Vladimir Putin

04/28/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with President of the Russian Federation H.E. Vladimir Putin.

The leaders discussed the evolving Covid-19 pandemic situation. President Putin expressed solidarity with the people and government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin and noted that the prompt Russian support to India was a symbol of our enduring partnership.

The two leaders noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the global pandemic. Approval for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine in India was appreciated by President Putin. The leaders noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and third countries.

Both leaders attached importance to further deepening bilateral cooperation in various sectors in the spirit of our special and privileged partnership. Prime Minister Modi conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for India's Gaganyaan Program and the completion of the Russian phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts.

The leaders noted the scope for increasing cooperation in the area of renewable energy, including the Hydrogen economy.

The leaders decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at Minister level comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers from both countries.

The two leaders recalled the important decisions taken during their last Summit meeting in Vladivostok in September 2019. Prime Minister Modi conveyed that he looks forward to President Putin's visit to India later this year for the Bilateral Summit which would provide an occasion to continue their personal and trusted conversation. President Putin assured the Prime Minister of Russia's full support for the success of India's Presidency of BRICS during 2021. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch on bilateral and international issues.

New Delhi
April 28, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aVOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID ON ZENITEL : extension of the acceptance period of the reopening until Friday 21 May 2021
PU
11:32aVECTURA  : Showcasing our scientific expertise at Respiratory Drug Delivery Congress (RDD) 4th-7th May, 2021 Published28/04/2021 Read more
PU
11:32aWALLENSTAM  : Sale of treasury shares in Wallenstam
AQ
11:32aCU Business Group Launches Partnership with Community Capital to Provide Online Loan Marketplace for Credit Unions
BU
11:32aMEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.  : to Report 2021 First Quarter Results on Monday, May 3, 2021
BU
11:32aRagan Communications Acquires Communications Week™
BU
11:32aMGI FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important April 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MGI
GL
11:32aALCON  : Shareholders Approve All Binding Resolutions at the 2021 Annual General Meeting
BU
11:31aBULTEN  : Press Release from the Annual General Meeting of Bulten AB (publ) on April 28, 2021
AQ
11:31aWÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION : Share repurchase 28.4.2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
2Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ