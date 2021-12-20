Log in
Telephone conversation between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

12/20/2021 | 10:50am EST
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

In their conversation, the two leaders followed up on some of the issues discussed during the recent visit to India by H.E. President Putin. The exchange today helped firm up the future course of action on these issues, including opportunities for furthering defence cooperation, cooperation in supply of fertilizers, enhancement of India's engagement with the Russian Far East. The conversation also allowed an exchange of views on international issues.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch on all aspects covered under the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, and to continuously strive to further deepen bilateral cooperation as well as consultation and coordination in multilateral fora.

New Delhi
December 20, 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS