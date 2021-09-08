Telephone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

At the outset of the conversation, President Xi extended his congratulations to President Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on the upcoming 30th anniversary of independence, and wished all Tajiks peace, well-being, new achievements and prosperity.

The conversation touched upon certain matters concerning the comprehensive strategic partnership between Tajikistan and China with an emphasis on boosting of trade, and economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, as well as strengthening security collaboration. The practical results of the implementation of important infrastructure projects were noted as satisfactory.

President Rahmon noted his appreciation of China for the timely delivery of the Chinese-made vaccines to Tajikistan within the framework of cooperation against the outbreak of COVID-19.

The leaders of Tajikistan and China exchanged views on the latest development in Afghanistan and the escalating military and political situation. They noted the importance of further close cooperation in ensuring security and regional stability.

While discussing the multilateral relations, they paid particular attention to the rotating presidency of Tajikistan in the SCO and the upcoming SCO summit in Dushanbe.

'[President Rahmon] was at the forefront of the establishment of this organization, making great effort toward developing and strengthening its image in the Shanghai spirit,' said President Xi, referring to President Rahmon's role as one of founders of the SCO.

Concluding the talks, the leaders reaffirmed their common position for the comprehensive development of friendly relations and good neighborliness between Tajikistan and China.