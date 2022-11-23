Advanced search
Telkom earnings fall as mobile sales slow, costs rise

11/23/2022 | 02:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Telkom reported on Wednesday a 51.9% fall in half-year earnings, dragged by a slower growth in its mobile business, a decline in its legacy fixed-line unit, and higher expenses.

The majority state-owned operator said its headline earnings per share -- the main profit measure in South Africa -- fell to 137.2 cents in the six months ended Sept.30, down from 285.5 cents a year ago.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17.3% to 4.9 billion rand ($283.98 million), while group operating revenue inched down by 0.7% to 21.2 billion rand.

"The period was characterised by strained economic conditions placing consumers under pressure and an intensely competitive landscape," Group Chief Executive Officer Serame Taukobong said.

At the same time, the group continued to manage the transition from legacy fixed voice and copper-based services to newer technologies. "However, this migration impacted our revenue growth and overall profitability," Taukobong added.

Its mobile business saw service revenue inching down 0.7% to 8.8 billion rand on financially constrained pre-paid consumers, while its fixed service revenue fell by 9.8% due to the migration. Information technology sales rose 16.5% as corporates revived spending.

Telkom, whose mobile business is the third-largest in the country, also saw direct costs increasing, driven by materially higher handset and equipment costs, its CEO said.

"While the rest of the operating costs were well managed, energy costs increased significantly due to the sustained load shedding (rolling power cuts) during the period," he added.

($1 = 17.2549 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS