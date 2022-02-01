Tellurian to start building Louisiana liquefied natural gas plant in April

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas
developer Tellurian Inc plans to start construction on
its $16.8 billion Driftwood LNG plant in Louisiana in April,
Chairman Charif Souki said on Tuesday.
The company has access to enough capital to handle the first
year of plant construction, Souki told Reuters in a Tuesday
interview.
"You're going to have to wait until we put our financial
statements out in about two weeks," he said in response to a
question on capital available to finance the work.
The first phase of Driftwood construction is designed to
process 11 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG. First delivery
could take place in 2026, Souki said. Future phases would bring
the plant's full capacity to 27.6 mpta.
Project financing of $12 billion for the next five years
will consist of about two-thirds debt and one third equity,
Souki said.
“Given everything that is happening in the world, it is
critical that the (LNG) projects are accelerated as much as
possible,” Souki said.
