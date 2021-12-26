Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Temasek-backed Vertex gets approval to list SPAC in Singapore

12/26/2021 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Temasek Holdings logo is seen at their office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Vertex Venture Holdings, which is backed by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) had received an eligibility-to-list letter from the city-state's exchange.

Several funds are planning to list SPACs in Singapore, encouraged by new rules introduced by the Singapore Exchange and the easing of some measures that had been viewed as too strict by participants.

Vertex said on Friday it had submitted an application to the Singapore Exchange to list a company called Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation Ltd (VTAC) as a SPAC.

Vertex plans to make an investment of S$30.0 million ($22 million) in VTAC through the subscription of units and intends to contribute up to S$10.0 million of "at-risk" capital through the purchase of warrants in a private placement concurrent with the listing.

($1 = 1.3592 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.36% 6241.886 Real-time Quote.6.87%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 0.22% 9.21 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
VERTEX, INC. 0.06% 17.1 Delayed Quote.-50.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52a'Back to me in a coffin' - bodies of migrants drowned in Channel reach Iraq
RE
05:44aSouth Africa's Tutu - anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting for "Rainbow Nation"
RE
05:43aFormer Greek president Karolos Papoulias dies at 92
RE
05:40aSudan says 58 policemen injured in protests
RE
05:30aChina c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
RE
05:28aWITNESS-What I learned photographing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu
RE
05:27aFactbox-Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu
RE
05:20aSouth African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies aged 90
RE
05:08aChina's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak
RE
05:04aRussian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
2Suicide bomber kills at least five at east Congo restaurant
3Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
4Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
5China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

HOT NEWS