Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Temasek-backed oil rig builders in mega deal amid sector downturn

04/27/2022 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Sembcorp Marine sign is pictured at the shipyard in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has agreed to a multi-billion dollar merger with Keppel Corp's larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms began deal talks to cope with an industry downturn.

The lossmaking oil rig builders have been whiplashed by years of oversupply and oil price volatility as well as a drop in new orders.

Such troubles have been exacerbated by the global transition towards renewable energy, consolidation at Chinese and South Korean rivals and major disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, when oil prices fell.

The downturn increased competition for a shrinking pool of projects, driving up industry debt levels and leading Sembmarine to raise S$3.6 billion ($2.61 billion) of equity over the past two years, with strong backing by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Temasek, Sembmarine's majority shareholder, will ultimately become the largest shareholder in the combined company, with a 33.5% stake.

As part of the merger, Keppel and its shareholders will own 56% of the combined entity, while Sembmarine's shareholders will own the rest.

Sembmarine was valued at S$4.1 billion as of Tuesday's closing price and its listing will be used for the combined entity.

Keppel said it would distribute 46% of the merged entity's shares in-specie to its shareholders and retain a 10% stake.

Shares in both companies were halted from trading on Wednesday.

Analysts have called for industry consolidation for years. Sembmarine demerged from parent Sembcorp Industries in 2020, helping pave the way for the Keppel deal.

Sembmarine and Keppel have a network of shipyards in Singapore and overseas, between them employing nearly 20,000 people.

The companies declined to comment on the potential for job cuts. They said they would engage with workplace unions to address labour considerations.

Sembmarine has lost money for the past four years, including a 2021 net loss of S$1.2 billion that featured large writedowns.

Keppel, which also counts Temasek as its single biggest shareholder with a 21% stake, said in January 2021 that it would exit rig building to focus on infrastructure projects after booking major impairments in its offshore and marine unit.

JPMorgan is the financial adviser to Keppel on the deal, while Credit Suisse is the financial adviser to Sembmarine.

($1 = 1.3777 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Chen Lin and Harish Sridharan; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)

By Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aGSK tops quarterly forecasts, helped by COVID-19 treatment and Shingrix
RE
03:38aBerlin stops Chinese firm from buying German medical device maker -Handelsblatt
RE
03:32aLibya's Parliament-backed PM says he discussed efforts to hold elections with U.S. officials
RE
03:28aTemasek-backed oil rig builders in mega deal amid sector downturn
RE
03:28aU.S. State Dept says it's deeply concerned by Tunisia's move to restructure the election authority
RE
03:22aMercedes-Benz says inventory to remain high in Q2 amid chip shortage
RE
03:18aFrench consumer confidence weaker than expected in April
RE
03:17aMARKETMIND : Misfortune comes in threes... or fours and fives
RE
03:13aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
RE
03:08aOnline grocer Rohlik posts 53% rise in revenue as expansion builds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength
4Alphabet misses on revenue as YouTube ad business slowed by Ukraine war
5Asian stocks stumble, dollar at pandemic high on global growth fears

HOT NEWS