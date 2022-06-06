Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Temasek commits $3.6 bln to launch climate-focused investment platform

06/06/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's state-owned investor Temasek said on Monday it would invest an initial amount of S$5 billion ($3.64 billion) to establish an investment platform GenZero, in a step towards driving its net-zero emission targets.

Temasek said its wholly-owned unit GenZero will deploy capital across climate-driven technologies, solutions for protecting natural ecosystems and services to reduce carbon emission.

GenZero will be led by chief executive officer-designate Frederick Teo, who is presently the managing director of Sustainable Solutions at Temasek International.

"Recognizing the importance of immediate action, we will focus on investment opportunities that can deliver positive climate impact by 2030 while ensuring sustainable financial returns," Teo said.

($1 = 1.3740 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/05EXCLUSIVE : Nine of 12 members on axon's ai ethics board resignin…
RE
06/05EXCLUSIVE : Taser-maker axon enterprise inc is pausing developmen…
RE
06/05Zelenskiy visits towns near front line in Ukraine
RE
06/05Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
RE
06/05China's sse star 50 index up 3%…
RE
06/05Hong kong's hang seng tech index up 2%…
RE
06/05Industry steps up lobbying ahead of bumper EU climate votes
RE
06/05Thai central bank to hold rates until end-2022, calls for earlier hike grow louder
RE
06/05Biden will invoke defense production act to spur u.s. manufactur…
RE
06/05Biden will use executive action on monday to bridge solar panel…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares lifted by U.S. futures, oil climbs
2Citi raises oil price forecasts on "heavily delayed" Iran deal
3Chinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
4Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
5SOCIETE GENERALE : Jefferies takes a positive view

HOT NEWS