Temasek commits $3.6 bln to launch climate-focused investment platform

June 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's state-owned investor Temasek
said on Monday it would invest an initial amount of S$5 billion
($3.64 billion) to establish an investment platform GenZero, in
a step towards driving its net-zero emission targets.
Temasek said its wholly-owned unit GenZero will deploy
capital across climate-driven technologies, solutions for
protecting natural ecosystems and services to reduce carbon
emission.
GenZero will be led by chief executive officer-designate
Frederick Teo, who is presently the managing director of
Sustainable Solutions at Temasek International.
"Recognizing the importance of immediate action, we will
focus on investment opportunities that can deliver positive
climate impact by 2030 while ensuring sustainable financial
returns," Teo said.
($1 = 1.3740 Singapore dollars)
