Tempest Announces Partnership With Huddle Up Group to Grow Sports Tourism

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest, Inc., a leading solutions provider for the destination marketing industry, today announced a partnership with Huddle Up Group, a leading sports tourism consultancy. Tempest and Huddle Up Group will work together to help destination marketing organizations make a positive impact in their local communities through the growth of Sports Tourism.

The first initiative of the new partnership will integrate iDSS (Tempest's cloud-based destination management system) with the Huddle Up Group's Sports Tourism Index and Scout platform. The integration will sync sports events with iDSS to create a streamlined prospecting, qualification, and sales process.

"At Tempest, we've identified sports tourism as one of the largest growth opportunities for destination organizations to support their local communities," said Alex Heimann, CEO of Tempest, Inc. "The integration between Scout and iDSS will make an immediate impact in our client's ability to streamline operations, close more deals, drive business through sports tourism, and create economic impact for their destination."

"This is the first integration of its kind in the sports tourism space," said Jon Schmieder, Founder and CEO of Huddle Up Group. "We are excited to partner with Tempest and their iDSS platform to provide more resources to our partners working diligently in the thriving sports tourism industry."

Tempest and Huddle Up Group anticipate the integration will be fully live and available for destinations utilizing iDSS and the Scout platform in January 2022.

About Tempest:

Tempest is a leading destination solutions provider trusted by over 200 destination organizations across North America. Tempest partners with destination organizations to build value for their communities through its web, marketing, cloud software, and community engagement solutions. For more information about Tempest, please visit www.tempest.im .

About Huddle Up Group:

Huddle Up Group is a sports tourism consultancy trusted by over 200 sports organizations. Huddle Up Group supports sports organizations through strategic planning, facility feasibility studies, and the Sports Tourism Index and Scout data platforms. For more information about Huddle Up Group, please visit www.huddleupgroup.com .

