Templates for New IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1

September 28, 2021

With the release of the international investment position (IIP) accounts on December 30, 2021, BEA will introduce new IIP tables 2.2 and 4.1. IIP table 2.2 will present direct investment positions in U.S. resident special purpose entities, which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence, and IIP table 4.1 will present U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities. This file contains templates for these tables to prepare users for the upcoming changes.

In December, these tables will be released as supplemental Excel files to the IIP release. IIP table 2.2 will feature annual statistics for 2020, while IIP table 4.1 will feature quarter-end position statistics for the first quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2021. In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as addenda to the current tables in BEA's interactive data application. In June 2022, the statistics will be updated and incorporated into the standard presentation of the IIP accounts in the interactive data application and in BEA's data application programming interface.