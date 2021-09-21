Log in
Templates for New IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1

09/21/2021
Readme
September 28, 2021
With the release of the international investment position (IIP) accounts on December 30, 2021, BEA will introduce new IIP tables 2.2 and 4.1. IIP table 2.2 will present direct investment positions in U.S. resident special purpose entities, which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence, and IIP table 4.1 will present U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities. This file contains templates for these tables to prepare users for the upcoming changes.
In December, these tables will be released as supplemental Excel files to the IIP release. IIP table 2.2 will feature annual statistics for 2020, while IIP table 4.1 will feature quarter-end position statistics for the first quarter of 2020 through the third quarter of 2021. In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as addenda to the current tables in BEA's interactive data application. In June 2022, the statistics will be updated and incorporated into the standard presentation of the IIP accounts in the interactive data application and in BEA's data application programming interface.
More information will be available in a preview article of BEA's annual update of the international economic accounts in the April 2022 issue of the Survey of Current Business.
https://apps.bea.gov/iTable/index_ita.cfmhttps://apps.bea.gov/scb/
IIP Table 2.2
Table 2.2. U.S. Direct Investment Positions in U.S. Resident SPEs at the End of the Year
[Millions of dollars]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 30, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 29, 2022
Line Type of investment Total (SPEs plus non-SPEs) U.S. resident SPEs U.S. resident non-SPEs
2020 2020 2020
1 U.S. direct investment liabilities at market value, asset/liability basis (table 2.1, line 18) /1/
2 Equity
3 Debt instruments
4 U.S. affiliates' liabilities
5 U.S. parents' liabilities /2/
Addendum
6 U.S. affiliates' debt assets
Legend / Footnotes:
SPEs Special purpose entities. Legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence.
1. Positions on an asset/liability basis are organized according to whether the positions are assets or liabilities. Liabilities include U.S. affiliate and U.S. parent liabilities, and assets include U.S. parent and U.S. affiliate claims.
2. A U.S. parent can be a U.S. resident SPE, but they are not separately distinguished in BEA's source data.
IIP Table 4.1
Table 4.1. U.S. Debt Positions by Currency, Sector, and Maturity at the End of the Quarter
[Millions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 30, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 29, 2022
Line Type of investment Total (short term plus long term) Total (short term plus long term) Short term /1/ Short term /1/ Long term Long term
2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3
1 U.S. debt assets except reserve assets
2 U.S. dollar
3 Foreign currency
4 Euro
5 Yen
6 Other foreign currencies
7 Central bank
8 U.S. dollar
9 Foreign currency
10 Euro
11 Yen
12 Other foreign currencies
13 Deposit-taking institutions except central bank
14 U.S. dollar
15 Foreign currency
16 Euro
17 Yen
18 Other foreign currencies
19 Other financial institutions
20 U.S. dollar
21 Foreign currency
22 Euro
23 Yen
24 Other foreign currencies
25 Nonfinancial institutions except general government
26 U.S. dollar
27 Foreign currency
28 Euro
29 Yen
30 Other foreign currencies
31 General government
32 U.S. dollar
33 Foreign currency
34 Euro
35 Yen
36 Other foreign currencies
37 Intercompany lending /2/ ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
38 U.S. dollar ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
39 Foreign currency ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
40 Euro ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
41 Yen ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
42 Other foreign currencies ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
43 U.S. debt liabilities
44 U.S. dollar
45 Foreign currency
46 Euro
47 Yen
48 Other foreign currencies
49 Central bank
50 U.S. dollar
51 Foreign currency
52 Euro
53 Yen
54 Other foreign currencies
55 Deposit-taking institutions except central bank
56 U.S. dollar
57 Foreign currency
58 Euro
59 Yen
60 Other foreign currencies
61 Other financial institutions
62 U.S. dollar
63 Foreign currency
64 Euro
65 Yen
66 Other foreign currencies
67 Nonfinancial institutions except general government
68 U.S. dollar
69 Foreign currency
70 Euro
71 Yen
72 Other foreign currencies
73 General government
74 U.S. dollar
75 Foreign currency
76 Euro
77 Yen
78 Other foreign currencies
79 Intercompany lending /2/ ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
80 U.S. dollar ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
81 Foreign currency ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
82 Euro ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
83 Yen ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
84 Other foreign currencies ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
85 Addenda:
86 U.S. reserve assets /3/ ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
87 In special drawing rights basket ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
88 Not in special drawing rights basket ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
89 Central bank ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
90 In special drawing rights basket ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
91 Not in special drawing rights basket ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
92 General government ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
93 In special drawing rights basket ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
94 Not in special drawing rights basket ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... ..... .....
Legend / Footnotes:
..... Not applicable
1. Includes commingled original and remaining maturities of one year or less.
2. Corresponds to debt instruments in the direct investment functional category. Intercompany lending is classified as long-term by convention and is excluded from data for the other sectors.
3. Total reserve assets.

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 14:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
