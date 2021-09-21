Log in
Templates for New ITA Tables 4.6 and 6.3

09/21/2021 | 10:32am EDT
Readme
September 21, 2021
With the release of the international transactions accounts (ITAs) on December 21, 2021, BEA will introduce new ITA tables 4.6 and 6.3. ITA table 4.6 will present primary income on foreign direct investment in U.S. resident special purpose entities (SPEs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence, and ITA table 6.3 will present financial transactions for direct investment in U.S. resident SPEs. This file contains templates for these tables to prepare users for the upcoming changes.
In December, these tables will be released as supplemental Excel files to the ITA release and will feature annual statistics for 2020. In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as addenda to the current tables in BEA's interactive data application. In June 2022, the statistics will be updated and incorporated into the standard presentation of the ITAs in the interactive data application and in BEA's data application programming interface.
More information will be available in a preview article of BEA's annual update of the international economic accounts in the April 2022 issue of the Survey of Current Business.
https://apps.bea.gov/scb/https://apps.bea.gov/iTable/index_ita.cfm
ITA Table 4.6
Table 4.6. U.S. International Transactions in Primary Income on Direct Investment in U.S. Resident SPEs
[Millions of dollars]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 21, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 24, 2022
Line Total (SPEs plus non-SPEs) U.S. resident SPEs U.S. resident non-SPEs
2020 2020 2020
1 Direct investment income on liabilities, asset/liability basis (table 4.2, line 38) /1/
2 Income on equity
3 Dividends and withdrawals
4 Reinvested earnings
5 Interest
6 U.S. affiliates' payments
7 U.S. parents' payments /2/
Addendum
8 U.S. affiliates' interest receipts
Legend / Footnotes:
SPEs Special purpose entities. Legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence.
1. Income on an asset/liability basis is organized according to whether the income derives from an asset or a liability. Income payments derive from U.S. affiliate and U.S. parent liabilities, and income receipts derive from U.S. parent and U.S. affiliate claims (assets).
2. A U.S. parent can be a U.S. resident SPE, but they are not separately distinguished in BEA's source data.
ITA Table 6.3
Table 6.3. U.S. International Financial Transactions for Direct Investment in U.S. Resident SPEs
[Millions of dollars]
Bureau of Economic Analysis
Release Date: December 21, 2021 - Next Release Date: March 24, 2022
Line Total (SPEs plus non-SPEs) U.S. resident SPEs U.S. resident non-SPEs
2020 2020 2020
1 Net U.S. incurrence of direct investment liabilities, asset/liability basis (table 6.1, line 46) /1/
2 Equity
3 Equity other than reinvestment of earnings
4 Reinvestment of earnings
5 Debt instruments
6 U.S. affiliates' liabilities
7 U.S. parents' liabilities /2/
Addendum
8 Net acquisition of U.S. affiliates' debt assets
Legend / Footnotes:
SPEs Special purpose entities. Legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence.
1. Financial transactions on an asset/liability basis are organized according to whether the transactions relate to an asset or a liability. Net U.S. incurrence of direct investment liabilities relates to U.S. affiliate and U.S. parent incurrence of liabilities. Net U.S. acquisition of direct investment assets relates to U.S. parent and U.S. affiliate acquisition of claims (assets).
2. A U.S. parent can be a U.S. resident SPE, but they are not separately distinguished in BEA's source data.

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 14:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
