Templates for New ITA Tables 4.6 and 6.3

September 21, 2021

With the release of the international transactions accounts (ITAs) on December 21, 2021, BEA will introduce new ITA tables 4.6 and 6.3. ITA table 4.6 will present primary income on foreign direct investment in U.S. resident special purpose entities (SPEs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence, and ITA table 6.3 will present financial transactions for direct investment in U.S. resident SPEs. This file contains templates for these tables to prepare users for the upcoming changes.

In December, these tables will be released as supplemental Excel files to the ITA release and will feature annual statistics for 2020. In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as addenda to the current tables in BEA's interactive data application. In June 2022, the statistics will be updated and incorporated into the standard presentation of the ITAs in the interactive data application and in BEA's data application programming interface.