Tempo Automation Senior Director of Sales Engineering Ryan Saul to Speak at PCB West 2021

09/27/2021 | 09:03am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation, the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that Ryan Saul, the company’s Senior Director of Sales Engineering, will lead a free session at PCB West 2021 entitled, “Why the future of NPI PCBA manufacturing is software-driven.” The session will leverage Saul’s deep experience in smart factory operations, PCB assembly, and sales engineering to provide specific insights on today’s challenges with NPI for PCBA, the negative impact these challenges can have on engineering teams, and why the future of high-quality, high-speed PCBA development is software-driven.

Tempo Automation will also be exhibiting on Oct. 6. The conference takes place Oct. 5-8. Attendees can visit booth No. 508 to see a virtual tour of their connected smart factory, highlighting the unique benefits of an all-digital manufacturing platform.

What: PCB West 2021

Who: Ryan Saul, senior director of sales engineering at Tempo Automation

When: October 6, 2021, 1:30-2:30pm PST

Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

Event Details: Industry leaders across the electronics supply chain will discuss creative, efficient ways to solve PCBA challenges and develop builds faster, while ensuring quality doesn’t take a backseat. The key is employing software-driven processes in smart, connected factories, automating processes everywhere possible and augmenting human skills in other areas. PCB West is the largest conference and exhibition for PCB design, fabrication and assembly in Silicon Valley—gathering more than 2,500 electronics supply chain executives and more than 100 companies each year.

For more information on PCB West 2021, including a full schedule of events, visit pcbwest.com.

About Tempo Automation
Tempo Automation is the leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, revolutionizing the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo’s automated manufacturing platform optimizes the complex process of PCBA manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility, unlike any other low-volume manufacturer. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a breakthrough competitive advantage for customers—to deliver tomorrow’s products today. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, many of the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo to accelerate innovation and set a new tempo for progress. Learn more at tempoautomation.com.

Contact:
BOCA Communications for Tempo Automation
tempoautomation@bocacommunications.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
