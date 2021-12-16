Tempo Partners With World Champion Skiing Legend Lindsey Vonn

As the fitness brand’s first-ever in-residence Olympic Champion, Coach and Strategic Advisor, Vonn will release content for Tempo Move and Tempo Studio

Tempo, the at-home personal training pioneer, today announced its partnership with world champion skier Lindsey Vonn. Vonn will release special content and coach various fitness programs inspired by skiing as the company’s official Coach and Strategic Advisor and will be featured in upcoming brand campaigns and initiatives.

Vonn, the most decorated American ski racer in history and widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, will work with Tempo to help people find their personal fitness journeys. Together, they will expand Tempo’s roster of sport-inspired programming to help its community prepare for everything they love to do in life. Vonn will coach Tempo classes and develop programs that include moves from her personal training routine that she used to build strength, get competition-ready and return to the sport after facing adversity and potentially career-ending injuries. Her first program will feature six intermediate classes geared toward helping you prepare for ski season and will launch later this month.

“I share Tempo’s passion for and commitment to fitness, and I’m so proud to join the Tempo team. I’ve long admired the company’s emphasis on strength training to prepare for the activities people love to do most, so it was a natural fit for me to be a part of the community they’re building,” said Vonn. “Tempo’s founder Moawia and I have both experienced set-backs and success, and I hope our stories of perseverance can inspire the Tempo community to reach their full potential by committing to their health and showing up consistently.”

“Lindsey Vonn is the personification of strength, grit, consistency and commitment to physical excellence, and her values align seamlessly with Tempo’s,” said Moawia Eldeeb, Founder and CEO of Tempo. “Our mission is to empower people, and Lindsey has certainly done so by showing the impact strength training can have on your performance and everyday quality of life. We couldn’t ask for a better partner, and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Beyond creating exclusive content and coaching classes on Tempo, Lindsey will serve as a strategic advisor and investor in the company. In addition, she will also support marketing and Tempo community initiatives next year and beyond. You may see her on the leaderboard as she works out with Tempo, too. She’ll also be promoting her upcoming book, Rise: My Story, at Tempo’s retail location in New York City this January.

About Tempo

Tempo is a fitness company that develops innovative products to help people progress in their fitness journeys. The Tempo Studio is the first home gym with a built-in personal trainer that includes instructor-led classes, real time guidance and competition-grade weights to help members reach their fitness goals. Tempo’s AI-powered 3D-sensors correct form, count reps, and recommend weights—providing more effective and safer workouts in real-time. Tempo is built for all levels, from beginner to advanced athlete. We provide personalized products that can grow with our members as they progress towards their goals.

About Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn is widely regarded as the greatest female ski racer in history. Vonn is an Olympic Gold and Bronze winning Alpine Racer for the United States Olympic Ski Team and winner of four overall World Cup titles. She is also a New York Times Bestselling author for her 2016 debut novel Strong Is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power. Vonn served as an International Games Ambassador in the 2018 Winter Olympics and is also the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which supports girls through scholarships, education and athletics. In February 2019, Lindsey announced her retirement from ski racing and that same year commemorated her final season with the release of her HBO documentary “Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season.” Since her retirement, Lindsey has launched a production company, Après Productions, seeking to chronicle stories of sport, women and determination.

