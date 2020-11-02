Tempus : Announces Strategic Collaboration With Janssen Applying Data Science to Enhance Therapeutic Development

Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and precision medicine, today announced a strategic collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), in which Tempus will work closely with Janssen data scientists and oncologists focused on oncology clinical development programs. The collaboration is part of a multi-year data agreement, which is facilitating predictive AI/machine learning projects, as well as Janssen’s participation in Tempus’ TIME Trial® Network to accelerate patient enrollment in select biomarker-driven trials. The collaboration will leverage the full capabilities of Tempus with those of Janssen with the intent of bringing the power of precision medicine to address the needs of cancer patients.

As part of the collaboration, Tempus is developing a predictive model using machine learning techniques to enhance enrollment in Janssen’s biomarker-driven clinical trials. The goal is to more rapidly identify patients with specific tumor features to increase the efficiency of clinical trial enrollment, an example of the practical application of AI that can identify the right patient for the right clinical trial at the point-of-care, and ultimately may improve patient outcomes.

In addition, Janssen has joined The TIME Trial® Network, Tempus’ clinical trial program which brings clinical trials to communities across the country, offering patients access to novel therapies under development. Several of Janssen’s oncology trials are already leveraging the program, joining a portfolio of over 50 clinical trials and 50 provider networks that are part of Tempus’ network. As part of the program, Tempus screens thousands of patients weekly against each trial’s criteria, matching patients and rapidly activating sites to enroll patients in clinical studies based on their eligibility in as few as 10 days.

“Janssen is the ideal collaborator for this kind of forward-thinking collaboration, in which both companies utilize their respective strengths to improve patient care,” said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. “We are harnessing the power of AI and data to deliver patients more personalized therapeutics faster.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

