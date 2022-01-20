Tempus Changes Name to Monex, Unifying with Parent Company

Solidifies Global Identity in Foreign Currency Exchange Transactions

Tempus, a leading provider of international payments and foreign currency exchange transactions, is excited to announce they are changing their company name. After 23 years operating in the United States as Tempus, this corporate rebranding serves to unify their global identity under their parent company, Monex. In addition, this move celebrates years of delivering innovative, tailored solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs.

"We are excited to take on our parent company's name," explains Juan Pablo Carriedo, CEO of Tempus. "With our company focus on frictionless cross-border transactions, we want the same for our branding–a seamless, global name to unite the financial services, strength, and expertise of the Monex institution."

"With the global unification of our Monex brand, we will continue to accelerate revenue growth in our corporate payments business," said Héctor Lagos, Chairman and CEO of Monex. "Building on the unparalleled success of Tempus in the USA, our collective 36 years of FX expertise will strengthen our position as one of the largest global business payment companies in the world."

Under a unified global brand, Monex will utilize almost four decades of financial and FX expertise to continue to build a better FX experience for international businesses. An expanded network of offices and specialists around the world lets the company solidify the breadth of its global financial strength and purchasing power. This positions Monex as a leading provider of worldwide financial transactions, helping businesses of all sizes navigate the foreign currency markets.

Clients will experience a new logo, colors, and designs in branded communications. Beyond that, however, nothing much is changing. The mission of Monex USA remains the same—simplifying global payments. Clients will continue to receive the same 5-star customer service and payment solutions that clients and partners have come to expect from the team, while day-to-day business operations remain unchanged.

Monex will provide a seamless online transition with a temporary redirect from the TempusFX.com website to MonexUSA.com. Additionally, clients can continue to access their payments platform by using their current login credentials at Online.MonexUSA.com.

About Monex USA: Formerly known as Tempus, Monex USA has provided corporate clients with industry-leading foreign exchange, risk management, and international payment solutions for over 23 years. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Monex USA has New York and Beverly Hills offices. As part of the global financial group of Monex, the company leverages a combined annual FX volume of over $247 billion and 2,800 employees to help more than 70,000 clients from a broad range of industries successfully navigate the global currency markets. With nearly four decades of experience, Monex is one of the world's largest commercial foreign exchange providers, with a presence in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, Holland, Singapore, Luxembourg, and the United States. For more information, please visit MonexUSA.com.

