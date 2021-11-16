Tempus Incorporates OncoKB Data and NCCN Guidelines Into Its Clinical Reports

Tempus is integrating information from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s OncoKB database and NCCN Guidelines into its clinical reports, providing physicians robust, well-vetted guidelines at their fingertips

Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced that it will incorporate data from both the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) OncoKB database and National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)’s Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) into its clinical reports. Tempus is collaborating with two of the world’s largest clinical decision-support resources to support the genomic foundational science and clinical applications of its xT assay.

Tempus reports will reflect therapy choices based on molecular profile and corresponding NCCN Guidelines® recommendations and information from the OncoKB database, therefore making it easier for physicians to optimize treatment plans for their patients. Tempus is also the largest genomic sequencing company to incorporate the OncoKB database, which recently received partial recognition by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first tumor mutation database to be included in the Public Human Genetic Variant Databases.

“We are combining and curating two of the most robust oncology resources in the world and delivering them to physicians through the lens of their patients’ specific molecular and clinical profiles,” said Kimberly Blackwell, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Tempus. “This initiative is a step towards making our diagnostics even smarter and making personalized care achievable for every patient facing cancer.”

The OncoKB database features detailed information regarding specific alterations in 682 cancer genes, curated from various sources, including FDA drug labels, medical professional group guidelines, medical and scientific literature, and clinical trial eligibility criteria. The FDA recognized a portion of the OncoKB database as a source of valid scientific evidence and mapped the selection of cancer mutations to FDA Level 2 (clinical significance) and FDA Level 3 (potential clinical significance).

“OncoKB channels the clinical and scientific expertise of MSK physician-scientists into a structured database that provides information about the biologic and therapeutic implications of cancer-specific alterations,” said Debyani Chakravarty, PhD, Lead Scientist, OncoKB and Assistant Attending, Department of Pathology at MSK.

The NCCN Guidelines are a comprehensive, continuously-updated set of guidelines detailing the sequential management decisions and interventions that currently apply to 97 percent of cancers affecting patients in the United States. Specific NCCN Guidelines have also been developed for cancer screening and prevention, therapeutic management, supportive care issues, and specific populations. The NCCN Guidelines are intended to assist all individuals who impact decision-making in cancer care including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, payers, patients and their families, and many others.

“This collaboration with Tempus will help us share the frequently-updated, evidence and expert consensus-based recommendations in the NCCN Guidelines more seamlessly with healthcare providers,” said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “We are happy to be working with this precision medicine technology company to place important cancer decision support tools at the point-of-care, ultimately benefiting patients.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

About NCCN

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives. Follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.

