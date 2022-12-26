Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ten killed after Burkina Faso bus hits landmine on Christmas Day

12/26/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger bus triggered a landmine in eastern Burkina Faso on Christmas Day, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The bus was travelling from the market town of Fada N'Gourma around 220 km (136 miles) from the capital Ouagadougou, to the border town of Kantchari near neighbouring Niger.

No one has claimed responsibility, but the attack occurred in an area where the government is battling insurgents linked to al Qaeda in north Africa and Islamic State fighters.

The insurgents control swathes of territory in Burkina Faso. Since 2015 they have carried out raids and blockades of several towns in the north and eastern regions of the country, killing more than 2,000 people and displacing nearly 2 million.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.31% 461.94 Real-time Quote.-14.18%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.04% 153.15 Real-time Quote.-12.56%
Latest news "Economy"
01:04pApple Japan hit with $98 mln in back taxes- Nikkei
RE
12:47pTen killed after Burkina Faso bus hits landmine on Christmas Day
RE
12:00pNepal's ex-guerrilla chief sworn in as PM for third time
RE
11:38aTexas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop -White House
RE
11:15aKurds in Paris march for shooting victims
RE
11:12aChina to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers
RE
11:02aWoman hurt in Jersey blast dies of injuries
RE
10:57aBattery swapping spurs Kenya e-bike drive
RE
10:49aIran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
RE
10:47aEgypt's central bank taking action to regulate forex market
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
2Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
3Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
4How does Shake Shack measure up to the competition?
5Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold

HOT NEWS