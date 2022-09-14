Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ten killed in air strikes on capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - hospital

09/14/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) -At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday in a second day of air strikes against Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a hospital official said.

Tigrayan forces have been battling the Ethiopian military and its allies since late 2020 with a ceasefire earlier this year shattered last month as fighting flared again.

Five of the victims died en route to Mekelle's Ayder Referral Hospital, said the hospital's CEO, Kibrom Gebreselassie. The others died at the scene of the drone strike in the Midre Genet neighbourhood, Kibrom said, citing the city's emergency coordinator.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs Tigray, said on Sunday it was ready for a further truce and would accept an African Union-led peace process. Ethiopia's government has not yet responded to the offer.

A surgeon at Ayder, Fasika Amdeslasie, said most of Wednesday's victims were hit in a second strike after people had gathered to assist victims of a first hit.

Kibrom said the hospital was struggling to save the wounded because of supply shortages caused by nearly two years of war.

"There is no oxygen for the operation. I don't know what to do. Am I to lose every salvageable victim because there is no oxygen or medicine?" he said.

On Tuesday, one person was wounded when air strikes hit Mekelle University and a local TV, the station and a hospital official said.

The conflict has killed thousands, uprooted tens of thousands, shattered infrastructure, and worsened hunger in the already impoverished region.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aGoldman cuts India's Infosys, TCS to "sell" on looming slowdown
RE
04:24aGlobal Oil Demand Undermined by China Lockdowns, IEA Says
DJ
04:16aCZECH INDUSTRY MINSTER : Proposing compensations worth czk 30 bln…
RE
04:09aDollar/yen down 1.09% to 143.00…
RE
04:08aOil demand set to stop growing in Q4 as slowdown bites
RE
04:05aTen killed in air strikes on capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - hospital
RE
04:04aEu lastly confirms eu commission's decision against google…
RE
04:04aEu court cuts google's record eu antitrust fine…
RE
04:04aEu court sets google's fine at 4.125 bln euros (not 1.…
RE
04:04aEu court cuts google's record eu antitrust fine…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set preced..
3Exclusive-How Norway's Equinor exited Russia: Move fast, sell cheap
4Zara owner Inditex's first-half sales surge ahead of potential slowdown
5Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs -..

HOT NEWS