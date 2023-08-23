The Embraer aircraft, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew, TASS reported.
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ten people died after a private jet crashed in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the emergencies ministry.
The Embraer aircraft, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew, TASS reported.
