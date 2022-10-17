Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ten-year JGB yield hits BOJ ceiling, superlong yields touch 2015 highs

10/17/2022 | 07:40am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to the central bank's policy ceiling on Monday and superlong yields hit seven-year highs, amid political turmoil in Britain and increased bets for aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

The 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.25%, reaching the top end of the trading band under the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy for the first time since Sept. 27.

The 20-year yield added 4.5 basis points to reach 1.110%, a level not seen since October 2015.

Japan's 30-year yield climbed as much as 5.5 basis points to 1.515%, the highest since June 2015.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended the session down 0.13 point at 148.20, and earlier dropped as low as 148.16 for the first time since Sept. 29.

"The turmoil in the UK is weighing heavily," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

"The market is still waiting for answers from the government or the Bank of England to stabilize the market, and until we see that, the superlong zone is going to be the most fragile sector."

British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week, the Daily Mail reported. Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister on Friday amid ongoing market gyrations following the new government's controversial tax-slashing mini-budget.

Yields were also under pressure to rise as the implications for Federal Reserve's policy from red-hot consumer price data last week continued to reverberate through markets.

Five-year JGB yields rose 1 basis point to 0.090%, matching the high on Sept. 28 and bringing yields to the cusp of a seven-year high.

Two-year JGBs had yet to trade, and last yielded -0.055% . (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.30% 92.745 Delayed Quote.10.96%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.16% 167.32 Delayed Quote.6.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.26% 107.524 Delayed Quote.17.52%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 144.772 Delayed Quote.9.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.03% 1.805934 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.34% 83.124 Delayed Quote.5.44%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.57% 1064 Delayed Quote.11.02%
NOMURA CORPORATION 2.05% 1094 Delayed Quote.22.37%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 148.637 Delayed Quote.28.01%
Latest news "Economy"
08:22aEU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat
RE
08:07aFTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
08:06aUK's Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down
RE
08:04aJapan won't rule out corporate, income tax hikes to fund military spending -lawmaker
RE
08:03aYields on long-date uk index-linked gilts fall around 5-10 bps a…
RE
08:01aUk 30-year gilt yield falls around 17 bps at open…
RE
08:01aUk 20-year gilt yield falls around 15 bps at open - refinitiv da…
RE
08:00aHow Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
RE
08:00aTargeted energy support in EU is easier said than done - officials
RE
07:54aVeteran of India's opposition Congress expected to win leadership race
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1New UK finance minister faces market verdict after gutting Truss's plan..
2Australia's APA Group proposes to buy Basslink for $480 million
3UKs Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
5Nel Gets $56.1 Million Equipment Order For US Project

HOT NEWS