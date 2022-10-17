Ten-year JGB yield hits BOJ ceiling, superlong yields touch 2015 highs

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The 10-year Japanese
government bond yield rose to the central bank's policy ceiling
on Monday and superlong yields hit seven-year highs, amid
political turmoil in Britain and increased bets for aggressive
U.S. rate hikes.
The 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis
point to 0.25%, reaching the top end of the trading band under
the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy for the first
time since Sept. 27.
The 20-year yield added 4.5 basis points to
reach 1.110%, a level not seen since October 2015.
Japan's 30-year yield climbed as much as 5.5
basis points to 1.515%, the highest since June 2015.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended the session
down 0.13 point at 148.20, and earlier dropped as low as 148.16
for the first time since Sept. 29.
"The turmoil in the UK is weighing heavily," said Naka
Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
"The market is still waiting for answers from the government
or the Bank of England to stabilize the market, and until we see
that, the superlong zone is going to be the most fragile
sector."
British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss
this week, the Daily Mail reported. Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng
as finance minister on Friday amid ongoing market gyrations
following the new government's controversial tax-slashing
mini-budget.
Yields were also under pressure to rise as the implications
for Federal Reserve's policy from red-hot consumer price data
last week continued to reverberate through markets.
Five-year JGB yields rose 1 basis point to
0.090%, matching the high on Sept. 28 and bringing yields to the
cusp of a seven-year high.
Two-year JGBs had yet to trade, and last yielded -0.055%
.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Uttaresh.V)