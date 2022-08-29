Ten-year JGB yields hit one-month high as Fed rate-hike bets climb

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
tracked U.S. Treasuries higher on Monday, as traders ramped up
bets for continued aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal
Reserve.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to
0.235%, as of 0440 GMT, the highest level since July 21, while
benchmark 10-year JGB futures slid 0.33 point to
149.29.
Equivalent cash Treasury notes saw yields climb
as much as 9 basis points to touch 3.127% in Tokyo trading, just
1 basis point shy of Thursday's two-month peak.
U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday at the central
bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that tighter
monetary policy would be needed "for some time."
Money markets have wound up bets for another super-sized 75
basis-point rate hike next month to 74.5%.
"The softness in the market is a little surprising," said
Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings.
"The rise in Treasury yields is a weight. JGB auctions this
week could become a focal point for investors."
The Ministry of Finance is scheduled to sell two-year notes
on Tuesday and 10-year paper on Thursday.
Superlong JGB yields rose strongly on Monday, with that on
the 20-year bond jumping 3 basis points to
0.865%, while the 30-year climbed 4 basis points
to 1.185%.
Japan's five-year yield added 1 basis point to
0.020%. The two-year note had yet to trade on
Monday, and last yielded -0.090%.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)