STORY: This year marks a decade of Pope Francis

Let's look at some of the numbers around his papacy

111 Cardinals

Francis has named 111 cardinals, the red-hatted 'princes of the Church'

They are his closest aides at the Vatican and lead dioceses around the world

60 Foreign Trips

Francis has visited 60 states worldwide clocking almost 255,000 miles

900 Saints

Francis has created about 900 new saints including his predecessors and Mother Teresa of Calcutta

3 Encyclicals

Francis has written three Encyclicals, which is the most important form of papal document

He's written one on the importance of Christian faith, partly written by Pope Benedict

One calls for action on climate change and the third for solidarity in a post-lockdown world