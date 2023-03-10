Let's look at some of the numbers around his papacy
111 Cardinals
Francis has named 111 cardinals, the red-hatted 'princes of the Church'
They are his closest aides at the Vatican and lead dioceses around the world
60 Foreign Trips
Francis has visited 60 states worldwide clocking almost 255,000 miles
900 Saints
Francis has created about 900 new saints including his predecessors and Mother Teresa of Calcutta
3 Encyclicals
Francis has written three Encyclicals, which is the most important form of papal document
He's written one on the importance of Christian faith, partly written by Pope Benedict
One calls for action on climate change and the third for solidarity in a post-lockdown world