Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tencent Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

03/12/2021 | 11:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent" or the "Company") (OTC: TCEHY).

On March 12, 2021, several news outlets reported China's Antitrust Regulator had imposed fines on Tencent and some of the Country's other big tech companies for violating anti-monopoly laws. The focus on Tencent was related to its investment in online tutoring start-up, Yuanfudao, in 2018.

Following this news, Tencent's stock price fell 7.52% on March 12, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Tencent shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301246743.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:07aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
12:05aEXCLUSIVE : China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerage - sources
RE
12:03aFive Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC
RE
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of NewHold Investment Corp. - NHIC
PR
03/12XIAOMI  : Wins Court Ruling Halting U.S. Investment Ban -- Update
DJ
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Noble Midstream Partners, LP - NBLX
PR
03/12SIME DARBY PLANTATION  : NGO exits Sime Darby Plantation rights panel over company's lawsuit
RE
03/12SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM  : Announces completion of recapitalization
PU
03/12Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Workhorse Group Inc., and Certain Officers - WKHS
PR
03/12TENCENT ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ