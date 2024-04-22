HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings said on Monday that it will release its much-anticipated "Dungeon and Fighter" mobile game on May 21 after seven years of development.

Officially named "Dungeon and Fighter: Origin", the action game, developed by Korean firm Nexon, is a mobile adaptation of the "Dungeon and Fighter" computer game, one of the world's most profitable computer games.

The game first came to light in 2017 when Tencent obtained government approval for a release before its approval was revoked. Tencent obtained a new license for the game this February.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Josh Ye